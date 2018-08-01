LSC Lithium Announces Update on Its Rio Grande Project

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2018 -- LSC Lithium Corporation (“LSC” or together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) (TSXV:LSC) is pleased to announce that it has received completed and positive seismic tomography results from its Rio Grande project in Argentina’s Puna region.



HIGHLIGHTS

Five seismic lines totalling 41.73 line km were completed, three lines orientated in N-S direction and two lines orientated in E-W direction.

Wide spaced survey interpreted the previous expectations of depth extensions of the basin up to 500 m below the salar surface.

Interpreted tomography results suggest the occurrence of lithologies suitable for the hosting of brine at depth.

Deep targets identified for follow-up core drilling to sample brine and to determine the host lithologies’ porosity. Drilling to commence in the near-term.

LSC controls 26,865 ha in the Rio Grande Salar covering 90% of the salar surface.

down to the first 100 m. The top 50 m amounting to 1,375,435 tonnes grading at 338mg/l Li and the lower 50 m to 100 m amounting to 814,582 tonnes grading at 410mg/l Li. Indications of an increasing lithium grade at depth.2

LSC’s President and CEO Ian Stalker, noted, “LSC is excited to announce these results from its Rio Grande project, one of LSC’s major development projects. These survey results underscore the previous CS-AMT results from Rio Grande and interprets the expected depth of the Rio Grande basin, as well as the occurrence of potential brine hosting lithologies at depth. Deep targets have been identified for follow up core drilling to sample the deeper brine targets and to determine the host lithologies’ porosity.

The depth extension of the Rio Grande basin now has the potential to significantly increase the Inferred Mineral Resource previously announced by LSC below the 100 m depth of the current Mineral Resource. Planning is already underway to start with the deep drilling as soon as possible to advance the Rio Grande project even further.”

Qualified Person/Data Verification

The scientific and technical information included in this press release is based upon information prepared and approved by Donald H. Hains, P.Geo. Mr. Hains is a qualified person, as defined in NI 43-101 and is independent of LSC.

ABOUT LSC Lithium Corp.:

LSC Lithium has amassed a large portfolio of prospective lithium rich salars and is focused on developing its material projects: Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes Project, Rio Grande and Salinas Grandes. All LSC tenements are located in the “Lithium Triangle,” an area at the intersection of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile where the world’s most abundant lithium brine deposits are found. LSC Lithium has a land package portfolio totaling approximately 300,000 hectares, which represents extensive lithium prospective salar holdings in Argentina.

1 See the technical report titled “Technical Report on the Salar de Rio Grande Project, Salta Province, Argentina” dated March 28, 2018 with an effective date of February 15, 2018 filed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

2 See the Company’s Press Release dated April 2, 2018.