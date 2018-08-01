Candente Copper Corp. receives TSX Exchange approval of Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2018 -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente” or the “Company”) advises that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to extend the exercise period of a total of 5,407,663 outstanding share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued pursuant to the private placement completed on July 29, 2016. The original expiry date was July 29, 2018 and the new expiration date will be July 29, 2020 (the “Extension”).



The Company will not extend 555,555 warrants held directly or indirectly by insiders of the Company.

The exercise price of the Warrants remain unchanged at $0.15 with the acceleration clause unchanged as follows: “If at any time after the Company’s common share have a closing price on the TSX Exchange at or above a price of Cdn $0.30 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice by News Release that expiration of the Warrants will be accelerated to 40 days from the date of providing such notice”.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, and Michael Thicke, P.Geo,VP Exploration, are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. They have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente Copper relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

On behalf of the Board of Candente Copper Corp.

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

