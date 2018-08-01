Highland Copper Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Copperwood Project in Michigan, USA

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 01, 2018 -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX-V: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report for its Copperwood Project prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties (“NI 43-101”) and Form 43-101F1.



The technical report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its June 15, 2018 news release entitled “Highland Copper Announces Positive Feasibility Study Results for its Copperwood Project in Michigan - IRR of 18% After Tax, Capital Cost of $275 M and an Average Payable Copper Production of 61.7 M lbs per Year”. The effective date of the technical report is June 14, 2018, and there are no material differences between the results announced in the news release and those contained in the report filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and available on the Company’s website (www.highlandcopper.com).

ABOUT HIGHLAND

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company has 472,933,689 common shares issued and outstanding which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF". Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company’s feasibility study, including with respect to the Company’s expectation that the Copperwood Project will be profitable with positive economics from mining and annual production. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions described in the technical report, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be relevant and reasonable in the current circumstances. By their very nature forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Denis Miville-Deschênes, President & CEO

David Charles, Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1.450.677.2455

Email: info@highlandcopper.com

Website: www.highlandcopper.com