Broadway Announces Lock-up Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2018 -- Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: BRD) (OTCQB: BDWYF) (“Broadway” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a Lock-up Agreement has been signed between Steve Hanson, Suzanne Wood, CFO, Thomas Smeenk, CEO, and Duane Parnham, Chairman (the “Lock-up Shareholders”).



The agreement provides management with a right of first refusal to purchase the lock-up shares. It provides for a release of the lock-up shares by unanimous consent of a block trade, or upon a change of control. Combined, the Lock-up Shareholders hold 4,432,167 shares, 2,116,167 warrants, and 1,350,000 options that are subject to Lock-up. The agreement expires on July 31, 2019.

About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Broadway Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the Broadway and Madison mines and the discovery of the porphyry source of their mineralization. The Company owns a 100% interest in a four-square-mile property, which is in the Butte-Anaconda region of Montana, a porphyry-based mining district. The Company is permitted for exploration and bulk sampling. Of two underground mines, one, the Madison, is Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) compliant. While actively expanding known copper and gold zones open for development, the Company’s exploration program has identified new anomalies along the two-mile contact zone, and across its extensive four-square-mile land package. The Company confirmed a Latite porphyry discovery in holes C17-24 and C17-C27 (see news release dated January 22, 2018) that appears to be of significant size with intercepts to-date measuring up to 234 meters, open in all directions.

