Major Drilling Announces Senior Management Changes

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 01, 2018 -- Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) today announced that Larry Pisto, VP Operations – North America, will be retiring effective August 31, 2018. Kelly Johnson, presently VP Operations – Latin America & Africa, will become Senior VP Operations – North America & Africa. Ashley Martin, presently Regional Manager – South America, will replace Mr. Johnson as VP Operations – South America.

Mr. Pisto started in the drilling industry in 1977 and has held many field and management positions with Dynatec Drilling, where he was the Operations Manager at the time of Dynatec Drilling’s acquisition by Major Drilling in 2005. Mr. Larocque stated, “Larry certainly left his mark on the Company and the industry through his expertise and knowledge. Through the years, he has built a team that has tackled some of the most challenging drilling projects. I wish him a happy retirement.”

After spending the last 8 years as VP for Latin America & Africa, Mr. Johnson returns to familiar territory having been the General Manager of Canadian Operations in the past. “Kelly’s experiences and personal style equip him well for this new senior role, and I am confident that he will build upon the strong foundation left by Larry in North America,” said Mr. Larocque.

Mr. Larocque also stated, “Major Drilling is focused on developing future successors for critical roles and I am happy to announce the promotion of Ashley Martin to the role of VP Operations – South America. Through his 23 years in the industry, the last 17 with Major Drilling in various management positions, Ashley has developed strong technical expertise and leadership skills to lead a great group of people in South America.”

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience within its management team alone. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling provides all types of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

For further information:

David Balser, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (506) 857-8636

Fax: (506) 857-9211

ir@majordrilling.com