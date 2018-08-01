Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Melkior Announces Management Change

19:08 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Timmins, August 1, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MKR) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sung Min (Eric) Myung as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Jo-Anne Archibald as the Corporate Secretary effective August 1, 2018. The appointments of Mr. Myung and Ms. Archibald will fill the vacancies created by the accepted resignations of P. Joseph Meagher as the Chief Financial Officer and Carrie Cesarone as the Corporate Secretary. The Company thanks Mr. Meagher and Ms. Cesarone for their valuable contributions to the Company and wishes them well in all future endeavors.

Mr. Myung brings financial experience to the Company having worked as a senior financial analyst with Marrelli Support Services Inc. Ms. Archibald brings corporate governance experience to the Company having served previously as Senior Vice President at TMX Equicom and is currently the President of DSA Corporate Services Inc..

The Company is looking forward to working with both Mr. Myung and Ms. Archibald.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Mineninfo

Melkior Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.melkior.com


