Melkior Announces Management Change

Timmins, August 1, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MKR) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sung Min (Eric) Myung as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Jo-Anne Archibald as the Corporate Secretary effective August 1, 2018. The appointments of Mr. Myung and Ms. Archibald will fill the vacancies created by the accepted resignations of P. Joseph Meagher as the Chief Financial Officer and Carrie Cesarone as the Corporate Secretary. The Company thanks Mr. Meagher and Ms. Cesarone for their valuable contributions to the Company and wishes them well in all future endeavors.
Mr. Myung brings financial experience to the Company having worked as a senior financial analyst with Marrelli Support Services Inc. Ms. Archibald brings corporate governance experience to the Company having served previously as Senior Vice President at TMX Equicom and is currently the President of DSA Corporate Services Inc..
The Company is looking forward to working with both Mr. Myung and Ms. Archibald.
