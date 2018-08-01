Condor Secures Access and Surface Rights Agreement at Huinac Punta Project

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Condor Resources Inc. - (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: CN) Further to our news release of July 26th, we are pleased to announce that an access and surface rights agreement has been reached with the two local communities at Huiñac Punta.

The agreements were reached subsequent to the community general assemblies held in late July, and are for a term of four years. With these agreements and the work that has been conducted in parallel by our environmental consultant, we expect our DIA application to proceed relatively smoothly.

The Huiñac Punta project is located on the eastern part of the Mesozoic polymetallic carbonate replacement belt in central Peru, which metallogenic belt is host to the Antamina Mine approximately 65 km to the north-west of the project. Huiñac Punta covers approximately 20 sq km and is 100% owned by Condor, subject to a 0.5% NSR held by Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

The Company is also pleased to announce the addition of Matt Johnston to the Company's advisory board. Mr. Johnston is the President of Johnston-Sequoia Capital Corporation, which firm provides strategic and advisory services to select clients, including Sama Resources Inc., Terraco Gold Corp., and SRG Graphite Inc. Subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Johnston has been granted 500,000 stock options, exercisable at $0.09 per share.

Condor is an explorer and project generator focused exclusively on Peru, and our objective is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit. Project acquisition and development is managed by our Lima based exploration team.

