Great Panther Silver Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Great Panther Silver Ltd. (TSX: GPR) (NYSE American: GPL) ("Great Panther"; or the "Company") today reported financial results for the Company's three and six months ended June 30, 2018. The full version of the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on the Company's website at www.greatpanther.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. All financial information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), except as noted in the Non-GAAP Measures section of the MD&A. All dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise noted.

"While our revenues increased 9% compared to the second quarter of last year, our financial results reflected a full quarter of Coricancha related project and care and maintenance expenditures which we are fully expensing until a formal decision to restart is made," stated Jim Bannantine, President and CEO. "We recently announced a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for Coricancha and have launched a Bulk Sample Program ("BSP"), which we expect to complete in early 2019 and use as the basis for a restart decision. The BSP will improve the confidence in our project assumptions and, as it incorporates a good portion of the development and rehabilitation outlined in the PEA, will put us ahead of the curve in terms of the timeline for a potential restart."

Mr. Bannantine added, "Our Q2 2018 financial results were also impacted by higher costs at the Guananjuato Mine Complex as we experienced narrower vein widths than our model anticipated. Despite this, we are maintaining our cost guidance for the year, as we expect the trend in Q2 to reverse in the remainder of the year based on our recent drill results and development to date to access these drilled targets. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with approximately $60 million of cash and short-term investments and no debt, which is more than sufficient to fund the development of Coricancha. Further, we expect our Mexican operations will continue to provide cash flow to fund the Company's ongoing requirements."

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

















Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Change Six months

ended

June 30,

2018 Six months ended June 30,

2017 Change OPERATING RESULTS











Tonnes milled 95,169 98,576 –3% 192,038 181,232 6% Silver equivalent ounces ("Ag eq oz") produced1 1,002,169 1,102,290 –9% 2,034,105 1,832,476 11% Silver ounces produced 479,809 569,229 –16% 970,872 935,664 4% Gold ounces produced 5,492 5,543 –1% 11,323 10,721 6% Payable silver ounces 479,942 524,411 –8% 956,267 869,406 10% Ag eq oz sold1 1,011,232 992,057 2% 1,982,421 1,673,041 18% Cost per tonne milled2 $ 121 $ 103 17% $ 121 $ 96 26% Cash cost2 $ 7.84 $ 5.67 38% $ 6.62 $ 4.83 37% Cash cost per Ag eq oz2 $ 13.41 $ 11.47 17% $ 13.09 $ 11.28 16% All in Sustaining Cost ("AISC")2 $ 15.04 $ 14.93 1% $ 13.69 $ 16.76 –18% AISC per Ag eq oz2 $ 16.82 $ 16.37 3% $ 16.50 $ 17.48 –6%









































(in thousands, except per ounce, per share,

and exchange rate figures) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Change Six months

ended June 30,

2018 Six months

ended

June 30,

2017 Change FINANCIAL RESULTS











Revenue $ 17,077 $ 15,731 9% $ 34,096 $ 28,102 21% Mine operating earnings before non-cash items2 $ 4,110 $ 5,418 –24% $ 9,335 $ 10,864 –14% Mine operating earnings $ 2,903 $ 4,465 –35% $ 6,922 $ 9,127 –24% Net income (loss) $ (2,765) $ 833 –432% $ (2,862) $ 3,873 –174% Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 137 $ 1,489 –91% $ 551 $ 3,623 –85% Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash











net working capital $ (537) $ 2,432 –122% $ (418) $ 3,327 –113% Cash and short-term deposits at end of period $ 59,762 $ 57,071 5% $ 59,762 $ 57,071 5% Net working capital at end of period $ 68,073 $ 62,954 8% $ 68,073 $ 62,954 8% Average realized silver price per oz3 $ 16.40 $ 16.01 2% $ 16.38 $ 17.32 –5% Average realized gold price per oz3 $ 1,274 $ 1,254 2% $ 1,317 $ 1,274 3% Earnings (loss) per share – basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ 0.00 –200% $ (0.02) $ 0.02 –200% MXN/USD 19.39 18.57 4% 19.07 19.47 –2%

___________________________ 1 Silver equivalent ounces are referred to throughout this document. Ag eq oz are calculated using a 70:1 Ag:Au ratio and ratios of 1:0.0559 and 1:0.0676 for the price/ounce of silver to lead and zinc price/pound, respectively, and applied to the relevant metal content of the concentrates produced, expected to be produced, or sold from operations. It should be noted that although the current Ag:Au ratio is approximately 80:1, the ratio of 70:1 has been used in order to remain consistent with the Company's guidance and historical averages. 2 The Company has included the non-GAAP performance measures cost per tonne milled, cash cost, cash cost per Ag eq oz, AISC, AISC per Ag eq oz, mine operating earnings before non-cash items, cost of sales before non-cash items and adjusted EBITDA throughout this document. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of the Company's MD&A for an explanation of these measures and reconciliation to the Company's financial results reported in accordance with IFRS. As these are not standardized measures, they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others. 3 Average realized silver and gold prices are prior to smelting and refining charges.

REVIEW OF FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

Revenue increased by $1.3 million or 9% compared to the second quarter of 2017. This was primarily attributable to a decrease in smelting and refining charges (which are netted against revenue), an increase in metal sales volumes ($0.4 million effect), and an increase in realized metal prices ($0.4 million effect). The Company's average realized silver price for the second quarter of 2018 was $16.40/oz compared to $16.01/oz during the second quarter of 2017, and the average realized gold price for the second quarter of 2018 was $1,274/oz compared to $1,254/oz during the second quarter of 2017.

Production costs for the second quarter of 2018 increased $2.7 million or 26% compared to the second quarter of 2017. This was mainly due to an increase in Mexican Peso ("MXN") denominated costs as a result of mining narrower veins at the Guanajuato Mine Complex ("GMC") (which requires more waste material to be mined), along with minor rate increases for mining contractors (together a $2.9 million effect). The increase in metal sales volume also increased production costs ($0.2 million effect). These factors were partly offset by a weakening of the MXN which had the impact of decreasing production costs in USD terms ($0.4 million effect).

Mine operating earnings before non-cash items decreased by $1.3 million relative to the second quarter of 2017 as the $2.7 million increase in production costs exceeded the $1.3 million increase in revenue.

Amortization and depletion increased by $0.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2017 due to depreciation of the new tailings filtration and handling facilities at Topia that were commissioned in the second quarter of 2017.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses were 12% lower in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 due to non-recurring expenses incurred in the comparative period related to strategic changes and initiatives to position the Company for future growth and development. These included expenses related to CEO succession, other management changes, and implementation of long-term incentive programs.

Exploration, Evaluation and Development ("EE&D") expenses for the second quarter of 2018 increased $0.3 million or 11% compared to the same period in 2017. As Coricancha was acquired on June 30, 2017, there were only $0.2 million Coricancha related project expenses in EE&D in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $1.4 million of project and care and maintenance expenditures in the second quarter of 2018. The Company will continue to expense project costs and ongoing care and maintenance associated with Coricancha until such time a formal decision is made to restart the mine. The increase in Coricancha costs were partly offset by a $0.8 million decrease in exploration drilling expenditures at Guanajuato, Topia and San Ignacio.

Finance and other income (expense) primarily include interest income or expense and foreign exchange gains and losses. During the second quarter of 2018, the Company incurred a foreign exchange loss of $0.8 million due to a weakening of the MXN to the USD, compared to a foreign exchange gain of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2017 due to a strengthening of the MXN to the USD. The foreign exchange gains and losses recorded in both periods were primarily a result of forward contracts to purchase MXN to fund operating expenditures in Mexico, and to a lesser extent, the translation of foreign currency denominated balances into USD.

The second quarter of 2018 reflected a net loss of $2.8 million compared to net income of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. The change in net loss is largely accounted for by $1.3 million decrease in mine operating earnings, $1.7 million decrease in finance and other income, and $0.3 million increase in EE&D expenses. These factors were partly offset by the $0.2 million decrease in G&A expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. The decrease largely reflects a $1.3 million decrease in mine operating earnings before non-cash items, and a $0.3 million increase in EE&D expenses before non-cash items (such as non-cash share-based compensation and changes in estimates of reclamation provisions). These factors were partly offset by a $0.2 million decrease in G&A expenses before non-cash items.

Refer to the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 for more details of the financial results.

CASH COST AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS

Cash cost per silver payable ounce ("cash cost") for the second quarter of 2018 increased over the second quarter of 2017 primarily due to higher MXN denominated production costs as discussed above, which had the effect of increasing cash cost by $6.44 per payable silver ounce ("per oz"). Payable silver volumes were also lower in the second quarter of 2018 than in the second quarter of 2017, which increased cash cost by a further $0.53 per oz. These factors were partly offset by an increase in by-product credits associated with higher sales volumes for gold and lead and higher realized prices for gold, lead and zinc (together, a $2.89 per oz effect). In addition, lower smelting and refining charges accounted for a $0.99 per oz decrease and the weakening of the MXN to the USD accounted for a further $0.91 per oz decrease.

During the second quarter of 2018, AISC increased from the second quarter of 2017 primarily due to the increase in cash cost discussed above ($2.17 per oz effect), as well as a decrease in payable silver ounces, which had the effect of further increasing AISC by $0.84 per oz. These were substantially offset by lower sustaining EE&D expenses and capital expenditures (together, a $2.40 per oz effect) and decreased G&A expenses ($0.50 per oz effect).

Refer to the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, for further discussion of cash cost and AISC, and for a reconciliation to the Company's financial results as reported under IFRS.

CASH, SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS AND WORKING CAPITAL AT JUNE 30, 2018

At June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and short-term deposits of $59.8 million, compared to $56.9 million at December 31, 2017, and no long-term debt.

Cash and short-term deposits increased by $2.9 million in the first half of 2018 primarily due to $3.4 million of cash generated by operating activities and $0.3 million in proceeds from the exercise of stock options. These factors were partly offset by $0.8 million in additions to plant and equipment and $0.1 million in foreign exchange losses on cash balances.

Net working capital was $68.1 million as at June 30, 2018, an increase of $2.1 million from the start of the year. This increase was mainly due to reimbursement rights of approximately $2.0 million that were reclassified to current assets, as much of the cash generated by the mines was used to fund corporate activities and the advancement of Coricancha.

OUTLOOK

The Company's production and cost guidance for the year ending December 31, 2018 remains unchanged:













Production and cash cost guidance



1H 2018 Actual FY 2018 Guidance FY 2017 Actual Total silver equivalent ounces1



2,034,105 4,000,000 – 4,100,000 3,978,731 Cash cost2



$6.62 $5.00 – 6.50 $5.76 AISC2



$13.69 $12.50 – 14.50 $15.07

Although cash cost for the second quarter and first half of 2018 was higher than the full year guidance range, the Company expects cost to decrease in the second half of the year due to an expected reduction in the variability to the geological model and return to mining higher margin vein widths. It is cautioned that cash cost and AISC are very sensitive to the MXN foreign exchange rate and metal prices through the computation of by-product credits.

The Company's guidance for capital expenditures and EE&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 also remains unchanged:









Capex and EE&D expense guidance

(in millions of US dollars) 1H 2018 Actual FY 2018 Guidance FY 2017 Actual Capital expenditures, excluding acquisition cost and





capital expenditures associated with Coricancha $0.8 $2.5 – $3.5 $4.4 EE&D – operating mines (excluding Coricancha) $2.4 $5.0 – $6.0 $5.2

The focus for 2018 is to maintain steady and efficient operations in Mexico, including seeking ways to optimize mining methods and control costs, while advancing Coricancha to set a platform for production growth in 2019 and 2020.

The Coricancha PEA confirmed the potential for three million Ag eq oz of annual production and the Company has commenced a BSP in order to further de-risk the project by providing confirmation of expectations regarding throughput, grades and recoveries. Following a successful outcome, the Company expects to be able to make a decision in early 2019 to commence the restart of Coricancha.

The Company continues to seek and evaluate additional acquisition opportunities in the Americas to meet its growth objectives.

___________________________ 1 Ag eq oz have been established using a 70:1 Au:Ag ratio, and ratios of 1:0.0559 and 1:0.676 for the USD price of silver ounces to the USD price for lead and zinc pounds, respectively. 2 Cash cost and AISC are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of the MD&A for an explanation of these measures and reconciliation to the Company's reported financial results in accordance with IFRS. As these are not standardized measures, they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to the Company's plans for production at its Guanajuato Mine Complex and Topia Mines in Mexico, advancement of the Coricancha project, and the exploration of its other properties in Mexico and Peru. Forward looking statements also include guidance included in the "Outlook" section of this document, including guidance on production, cash costs, AISC, and anticipated capital expenditures and exploration and development expenditures. Forward looking statements also include discussions of the overall economic potential of the Company's properties, the availability of adequate financing, and those involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risks involving the Company's operations in a foreign jurisdiction, uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, uncertainty in mineral resource estimation, physical risks inherent in mining operations, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of silver, gold and base metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, permitting risks, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com and reports on Form 40-F and Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Great Panther Silver Ltd.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in thousands of US dollars)

As at June 30, 2018 (unaudited) and December 31, 2017













June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017







ASSETS













Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 36,852 $ 36,797

Short-term deposits

22,910 20,091

Trade and other receivables

10,060 14,780

Inventories

4,064 5,294

Reimbursement rights

6,905 4,446

Derivative assets

43 –

Other current assets

779 401



81,613 81,809







Restricted cash

1,234 1,234 Inventories – non-current

1,587 1,580 Reimbursement rights

4,518 6,588 Mineral properties, plant and equipment

13,610 14,966 Exploration and evaluation assets

15,633 15,633 Deferred tax assets

80 70



$ 118,275 $ 121,880







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:







Trade payables and accrued liabilities

$ 9,014 $ 11,313

Derivative liabilities

– 85

Reclamation and remediation provision – current

4,526 4,446



13,540 15,844







Reclamation and remediation provision

23,416 22,965 Deferred tax liabilities

1,899 1,930



38,855 40,739







Shareholders' equity:





Share capital

130,867 130,201 Reserves

19,437 18,962 Deficit

(70,884) (68,022)



79,420 81,141











$ 118,275 $ 121,880









Great Panther Silver Ltd.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in thousands of US dollars)





For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited)













Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2018 2017

2018 2017













Revenue $ 17,077 $ 15,731

$ 34,096 $ 28,102













Cost of sales











Production costs 12,967 10,313

24,761 17,238

Amortization and depletion 1,082 849

2,212 1,540

Share-based compensation 125 104

201 197



14,174 11,266

27,174 18,975













Mine operating earnings 2,903 4,465

6,922 9,127













General and administrative expenses











Administrative expenses 1,348 1,580

2,731 2,974

Amortization and depletion 26 17

52 33

Share-based compensation 328 337

574 529



1,702 1,934

3,357 3,536













Exploration, evaluation, and development expenses











Exploration and evaluation expenses 2,071 1,520

4,767 2,643

Mine development costs 574 820

1,181 1,645

Share-based compensation (28) 8

(5) 16



2,617 2,348

5,943 4,304













Finance and other income (expense)











Interest income 270 209

738 422

Finance costs – (19)

(19) (37)

Accretion (341) (21)

(619) (41)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (849) 645

(151) 2,460

Other income 8 13

28 20



(912) 827

(23) 2,824













Income (loss) before income taxes (2,328) 1,010

(2,401) 4,111 Income tax expense 437 177

461 238 Net income (loss) for the period $ (2,765) $ 833

$ (2,862) $ 3,873



























Earnings (loss) per share – basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ 0.00

$ (0.02) $ 0.02













Great Panther Silver Ltd.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of US dollars)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited)













Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2018 2017

2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) for the period $ (2,765) $ 833

$ (2,862) $ 3,873 Items not involving cash:











Amortization and depletion 1,108 866

2,264 1,573

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 305 278

(68) (1,493)

Income tax expense 437 177

461 238

Share-based compensation 425 449

770 742

Other non-cash items 118 (189)

(198) (342) Interest received 235 225

618 353 Interest paid (19) (19)

(38) (37) Income taxes paid (381) (188)

(1,365) (1,580)



(537) 2,432

(418) 3,327 Changes in non-cash working capital:











Trade and other receivables (366) (119)

4,444 (448)

Inventories 775 (5)

1,095 (1,984)

Other current assets 90 311

(380) (50)

Trade payables and accrued liabilities (648) 2,053

(1,368) 1,315

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (686) 4,672

3,373 2,160













Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment (473) (1,031)

(771) (2,857)

Cash received upon acquisition of Coricancha – 105

– 105

Proceeds from (investments in) short-term deposits (6,646) 6,200

(2,819) (1,862)

Other – 2

– 2

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,119) 5,276

(3,590) (4,612)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from exercise of share options 200 82

342 859

Net cash from financing activities 200 82

342 859













Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (163) 83

(70) 140













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,768) 10,113

55 (1,453) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 44,620 30,076

36,797 41,642 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,852 $ 40,189

$ 36,852 $ 40,189

