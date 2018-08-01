Bitterroot Resources' North Brenda Gold-Silver Project – Drilling Update

West Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Bitterroot Resources Ltd.’s (BTT, TSX-V) drilling contractor has started an eight-hole, 1,200-metre drilling program to test the Plateau Zone at the North Brenda gold-silver project in southern British Columbia. This drilling is testing areas below and along strike from gold-silver-bearing sulphide vein-style mineralization exposed in trenches.

Four holes totaling 607 metres have been completed as of the date of this release, intersecting zones of quartz-sulphide mineralization and intense alteration. Bitterroot’s management expects to complete at least four more holes within the next few weeks. Assay results are expected in six to eight weeks.

The current Plateau Zone drill sites are located approximately 300-500 metres north of Highway 97C, some 30 kilometres WNW of West Kelowna, BC. Drilling is occurring in previously logged areas (cut blocks) accessed via existing forest roads. Additional information on the North Brenda property and the Plateau Zone is available at www.bitterrootresources.com.

The Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, responsible for the technical content of this news release is Jeffrey D. Rowe, P.Geo.

