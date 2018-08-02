Avidian Announces Management & Board of Directors Changes

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2018 -- Avidian Gold Corp. (“Avidian” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:AVG) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Nick Tintor as President & CEO and Director.



Nick is a mining executive and geologist who holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Toronto and has more than 30 years of experience in the Canadian mining industry. For the past 20 years he has been involved in all aspects of junior mining company management from project generation, to finance and executive management. He also brings deep global relationships in the mining industry and especially in the Canadian resources investment banking sector, to Avidian.

Most recently, Nick was the President and CEO of Toachi Mining Inc., a company he co-founded and led from inception from the acquisition of the La Plata project in Ecuador to the delivery of a maiden 43-101 resource study in September, 2017. Previously Nick was co-founder, President & CEO of Anaconda Mining which acquired the Pine Cove gold deposit in Newfoundland that is currently in production, and VP Canada of Moto Gold Mines Inc., which was sold to Rand Gold in 2008.

Nick’s appointment will be effective August 6, 2018. In order to accommodate Nick to the Board of Directors, Mr. Vic Bradley will be stepping down from his board role in the company. Mr. Bradley states, “I am very pleased to be able to move aside so that Nick can be engaged at all levels of Avidian from day one. We are most fortunate to be joining forces with a person of Nick’s calibre and experience and I feel strongly that Avidian will benefit much as he leads us forward. Our Alaskan assets hold great promise and I am certain that Nick will be instrumental in unlocking significant value. He will also be able to do the same with our Nevada assets.”

Mr David Anderson, Chairman of Avidian states, “We are extremely pleased to have someone of Nick’s background and depth join the Avidian team and lead the company on its exploration and strategic growth plans. The Board also extends its gratitude to James Polson for his assistance in guiding the company as CEO during its latest fund raising and Dino Titaro as President for his role in taking the company public and his exploration and property acquisition input. Both James and Dino, who acted on an interim basis in their executive roles, will remain on the board to provide both technical and services expertise, industry contact experience as well as guidance to the strategic vision of the company. I would also like to extend a special gratitude to Vic for his vision and valuable input into Avidian, a company that he created some 7 years ago.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Avidian not only because of the tremendous exploration opportunity the Company presents in Alaska and Nevada, but especially because of the people involved,” Nick Tintor, incoming President and CEO commented. “I have known Dave Anderson and Dino Titaro for more than 25 years. They along with the technical advisors such as Alex Davidson (ex-Barrick Gold) and Doug Kirwin (Ivanhoe & Chakana) have a remarkable track record in our industry and I am looking forward to joining this veteran team and helping steer and grow Avidian as we advance and develop its portfolio of projects.”

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian Gold is a mineral exploration and development company. Avidian Gold holds a 100% interest inthe Golden Zone gold-silver-copper project located halfway between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, along the State highway. The Golden Zone property hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). Avidian Gold also holds a 100% interest in the Amanita gold project located adjacent to Kinross Gold’s Fort Knox mine outside of Fairbanks, Alaska as well as early stage exploration properties in Nevada (USA) and Newfoundland (Canada).

Further detailed information on the Golden Zone can be found in the Technical report dated August 17, 2017 prepared by Leon McGarry, B.Sc., P.Geo and Ian D. Trinder, M.Sc., P.Geo (the “Technical Report”) that has been posted on SEDAR.

Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects can be found on the Corporation’s website at www.avidiangold.com.

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws

