Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Stage 1 Drill Programme Completed at Munarra Gully - Amended

05:01 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Further to the ASX announcement dated 23 July 2018 and titled "Stage 1 Drill Programme Completed at Munarra Gully' ('Announcement'), Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") encloses an amended Announcement (see link below) that includes additional information in accordance with Annexure A, Example D of Guidance Note 8 and guidance from the Australian Institute of Geoscientists(see Note below), specifically additional detail on details of each interval of significant visual mineralisation, an estimate of the abundances for each of the minerals observed and an appropriate cautionary statement to highlight the uncertainty of visual estimates.

Note:

Reference: http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/0PL9M4DQ

To view the release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2Q2P3BZC



About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.



Source:

Rumble Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au


Rumble Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.rumbleresources.com.au


