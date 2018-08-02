Centamin plc Interim 2018 Results

Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Financial Highlights(1,2,3,4)

Six Months ("H1"), ended 30 June 2018

Revenue of US$296.4 million, a 2% increase compared to H1 2017 ("YoY"); Gold sales of 228,672 ounces, a 3% decrease YoY. Average realised gold price of US$1,316 per ounce approximately 7% increase YoY;

EBITDA(1,2,4) of US$129.7 million, a 16% increase YoY;

The Group has changed its accounting policy on the treatment of exploration costs, operating costs now include greenfield exploration expenses of US$11.8 million (2017 figures have been restated to include US$9.8 million of exploration expenditure) which was previously capitalised:

Profit before tax(4) of US$80.4 million, a 34% increase YoY;

Basic earnings per share after profit share(2,4) ("EPS") of 3.88 US cents, a 136% increase YoY;

Operational cash flow of US$122.7 million, a 2% decrease YoY;

Free cash flow(1) of US$36.1 million, a 29% decrease YoY;

Royalties(1) of US$9.0 million payable to Arab Republic of Egypt ("ARE") and profit share(1) of US$39.3 million paid to Egyptian Minerals Resources Authority ("EMRA"), our state partners;

Gross capital expenditure of US$53.9 million, a 56% increase YoY, in line with the US$113 million(4) budgeted for the full year;

Cash and liquid assets(1,3) of US$303.3 million at 30 June 2018, the Company remains debt-free and unhedged; and

Consistent with the dividend policy, the Board declares an interim dividend of 2.5 US cents per share ("Interim Dividend"), US$28.9 million, and equivalent to returning 80% of free cash flow generated in H1.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser to view the full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5574W_1-2018-8-1.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:public://news_release_pdf/centamin08022018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Centamin Plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire