Harris Commences Drilling on Belmont’s Kibby Basin, Lithium Project

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L1; DTC Eligible – CUSIP 080499403); (“Belmont”, or the “Company”).

Kibby Basin Drilling:

Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. (“Harris Drilling”), commenced drilling on the Kibby property.

Harris Drilling has extensive experience drilling in the Clayton Valley lithium brines, in recovering core in unconsolidated lakebed sediments, and in lithium brine testing.

The first hole was selected based on the results from the Quantec MT geophysical survey completed in January. The proposed drill holes are designed to test a large strong MT conductor, which may represent aquifers containing lithium brines. Holes have been designed to intercept the MT anomaly starting at depths of 325 m (1065 ft.) and continuing to as much as 760 m (2500 ft.) with the objectives of determining the nature of the conductor, collecting sediment samples for lithium analyses, identifying aquifers, and sampling water and any brines encountered.

Harris Drilling is employing an RD 10 rotary drill to complete the holes. Drill samples will be collected continuously on 3 m (10 ft) intervals and analyzed for lithium and associated elements. Water samples will be collected periodically as the hole progresses and will be analyzed for lithium, associated elements, and physical properties (conductivity, pH, TDS). Downhole geophysical logging will be performed by Southwest Exploration Services of Chandler, Arizona to identify permeable/aquifer zones and zones of conductivity. Aquifer water will be sampled using downhole packers to isolate the aquifer intervals.

Previous drilling by Belmont reached a depth of 457 m (1498 ft) in playa sediments outside of the MT anomaly.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Robert (“Bob”) G. Cuffney, Certified Professional Geologist, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

Belmont has recently optioned 31 mineral claims encompassing approx. 7 sq.km; located 24 km northwest of Saint John, New Brunswick – the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft – a Zinc, Cobalt prospect.

On March 30, 2016; the Company acquired sixteen placer (16) mining claims, representing 1036 hectares (2,560 acres) in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basin property is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada-U.S.A. The Company believes the property to be highly prospective to host lithium. Subsequent ground geophysics & gravity surveys, surface sampling and a two hole- 2046 ft. diamond drill program have confirmed the presence of lithium on Kibby.

In June 2018; the Company has updated its land position staking, and now holds 126 x 20 acre additional placer mineral claims totaling approx. 1,020 hectares (2,520 acres) , adjoining the Kibby 16, for a total Kibby Basin land position (the “Property”) to 2,056 hectares (5,080 acres).

In 50/50 ownership with International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont has acquired and is exploring joint venture opportunities for its two significant uranium properties (Crackingstone – 982 ha & Orbit Lake – 11,109 ha) in the Uranium City District in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“James H. Place”

James H. Place

CEO/President

Belmont Resources Inc.

#600 – 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T6

Ph: (604) 683-6648 Fax: (604) 683-1350

E-Mail: gmusil@belmontresources.com

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties, based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements about the possible raising of capital and exploration of our properties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Companies forward-looking statements and expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that we may not be able to obtain regulatory approval; that we may not be able to raise funds required, that conditions to closing may not be fulfilled and we may not be able to organize and carry out an exploration program in 2016; and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

