Soren Christiansen Joins Desert Mountain Energy Board of Directors

Vancouver, August 2, 2018 - - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME) is pleased to announce that Soren Christiansen has joined the Board of Directors of the Company. He is a highly accomplished oil & gas industry professional who has served as a senior operations executive over a career spanning more than three decades.



Mr. Christiansen has overseen drilling and other oil field operations both onshore and offshore in all corners of the globe, including Alaska, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chad, and the U.S. From 1987-1989, he supervised a five-well drill program on China's Hainan Island as the first foreign operator onshore in China. From 1993 to 2006, he served as Team Leader and Drilling Manager for Canada-based Encana Corp., a leading international energy producer. Recently, he has been serving as Chairman & Director of EnerMad Corp., a private company developing the Grand Prix offshore oil prospect in Madagascar. Mr. Christiansen lives Calgary, AB and is a graduate of the University of Calgary, where he received a B.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Mr. Christiansen replaces Ardito Martohardjono on the Company's Board. Mr. Martohardjono resigned (see PR dated July 31, 2018) to accept a full-time position with Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. In connection with the appointment of Mr. Christiansen, the Company has been granted him, subject to any necessary regulatory approvals, incentive stock options to purchase 125,000 shares of the Company's common stock. These options are exercisable for a term of three years at the price of CAD $0.20 per share and are subject to the Company's customary vesting provisions.

According to Irwin Olian, CEO of the Company, "We are delighted that Soren Christiansen has joined our Board of Directors. His experience and skillset will be invaluable to us as we commence our drilling and development programs in Arizona's Holbrook Basin at Heliopolis, as well as in Oklahoma at the Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit. We are grateful Soren has chosen to support our efforts by joining our Board as a Director and we appreciate the confidence he is exhibiting in our new helium and oil & gas programs.

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. In addition, the Company owns the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it has recently been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada.

The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

