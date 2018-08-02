McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Appoints Chris Stewart as President and COO

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Stewart, P.Eng., as the President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective September 1st, 2018. Chris replaces Xavier Ochoa who resigned as of July 13, 2018 to pursue an opportunity closer to his home and family in South America."McEwen Mining is in a growth phase that relies heavily on engineering and execution of projects. In addition to growing organically, we seek opportunities to expand our production and resource base. Chris is an ideal executive to lead our organic growth initiatives, as well as evaluate and execute on acquisitions" said Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner."I am excited to be joining McEwen Mining. It has acquired several high-quality assets in world class mining camps with tremendous exploration potential. Our focus will be on organic growth and ensuring that we maximize value from the current operations. We will also be looking for external growth opportunities that can be accretive to the business and contribute to our goal of qualifying for the S&P 500 Index" said Chris Stewart.Chris is a senior executive with 25 years of diversified experience in the mining industry. The foundation of his extensive experience came from the 14 years he worked for Dynatec/DMC Mining, a Canadian mining contracting company. In 2007, Chris transitioned to working for mining companies, where he has held senior executive roles over the past 11 years. Most recently Chris was the President & CEO of Treasury Metals, a junior gold developer focused on its properties in Northwestern Ontario. Prior to that he was the Vice President of Operations for Kirkland Lake Gold, where he was responsible for all mining and milling activities, and played an instrumental roll in the significant turnaround of the company between 2014 and 2016. He was also Vice President of Operations for Lake Shore Gold, where he was responsible for the sinking of the Timmins West Mine shaft, obtaining early production from a new portal to access at Timmins West, and the refurbishment and commissioning of the Bell Creek Mill and Mine. Chris also worked for BHP Billiton where he was in charge of two new shafts at the Jansen Potash Project during the freeze wall design and construction phase.Chris is a registered Professional Engineer in Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Science, Mining Engineering, from Queen's University.





McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) has the goal to qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index by creating a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas. McEwen's principal assets consist of: the San José mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina (49% interest); the Black Fox mine in Timmins, Canada; the El Gallo Fenix project in Mexico; the Gold Bar mine in Nevada, currently under construction; and the large Los Azules copper project in Argentina, advancing towards development.



McEwen has a total of 337 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 24% of McEwen.





