Endeavour Silver Reports Second Quarter, 2018 Financial Results; Conference Call at 10am PDT (1pm EDT) Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) released today its financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company operates three silver-gold mines in Mexico, the Guanaceví mine in Durango state, and the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines in Guanajuato state. Endeavour is currently commissioning its fourth mine, El Compas, in Zacatecas state and advancing the Terronera mine project in Jalisco state to a development decision.

The Company reports a net loss of $5.7 million in the Second Quarter, 2018 compared to $16 thousand loss in the Second Quarter, 2017, primarily due to higher depreciation and depletion charges and foreign exchange loss. Revenue increased 19% to $38.8 million and mine operating cash flow before taxes(1) increased 69% to $14.9 million due to higher production, but cash flow from operations before working capital changes decreased 17% to $3.6 million and EBITDA fell 26% to $2.7 million as compared to the same period last year.

Cash costs fell 9% to $7.61 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits) and all-in sustaining costs fell 16% to $17.28 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits).

Highlights of Second Quarter 2018 (Compared to Second Quarter 2017)

Financial

Net loss increased to 5.7 million (loss of $0.04 per share) compared to break even in 2017

EBITDA (1) decreased 26% to $2.7 million

Cash flow from operations before working capital changes decreased 17% to $3.6 million

Mine operating cash flow before taxes (1) increased 69% to $14.9 million

Revenue increased 19% to $38.8 million

Realized silver price decreased 2% to $16.76 per ounce (oz) sold

Realized gold price increased 1% to $1,281 per oz sold

Cash costs (1) fell 9% to $7.61 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits)

All-in sustaining costs (1) fell 16% to $17.28 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits)

Working capital has fallen 11% at $58.9 million compared to $66.2 million at year end

Secured ATM of up to $35.7 million primarily to advance the Terronera Project

Operations

Silver production increased 19% to 1,355,895 oz

Gold production increased 5% to 13,674 oz

Silver equivalent production was 2.4 million oz (at a 75:1 silver: gold ratio)

Silver oz sold increased 27% to 1,258,617 oz

Gold oz sold increased 12% to 13,800 oz

Bullion inventory at quarter-end included 176,452 oz silver and 265 oz gold

Concentrate inventory at quarter-end included 53,810 oz silver and 827 oz gold

Completed construction of the El Compas project, commenced plant commissioning

Completed engineering trade-off studies for Terronera, preparing updated PFS

Reported positive drill results from an in-fill drill program at Terronera

Reported positive metallurgy and positive drill results from a step-out drill program at the Parral exploration property

Appointed VP, New Projects, Manuel Echevarria to oversee technical services and development projects

(1) EBITDA, mine operating cash flow, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the definitions in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis.

Bradford Cooke, Endeavour CEO, commented, “Our financial performance in Q2, 2018 was tempered by higher depreciation and depletion charges primarily at Guanacevi, higher foreign exchange losses related to depreciation of the Mexican peso, higher current taxes primarily at Bolanitos and El Cubo and increased expenditures advancing Terronera and exploring Parral.

“El Cubo continues to out-perform plan, delivering record grades and providing strong cash flow for the Company. Bolanitos is running a bit behind plan but continues to generate strong cash flow and should improve in Q3. Guanacevi continues to be challenging, but the focus on higher development in Q2 is returning higher throughput in July. El Compas is expected to achieve commercial production in Q3 and start generating positive cash flow for the Company in the second half of this year.”

Financial Results

Revenue in the Second Quarter, 2018 totaled $38.8 million (2017 - $32.7 million) on sales of 1,258,617 silver ounces and 13,800 gold ounces at realized prices of $16.76 and $1,281 per ounce respectively, compared to sales of 988,821 silver ounces and 12,294 gold ounces at realized prices of $17.16 and $1,270 per ounce respectively in Q2, 2017.

After cost of sales of $34.2 million (2017 - $27.2 million), mine operating earnings amounted to $4.6 million (2017 - $5.4 million) from mining and milling operations in Mexico. The 26% increase in cost of sales was primarily due to increased depreciation and depletion. Excluding depreciation and depletion of $7.9 million (2017 - $3.3 million), share-based payments recovery of $0.1 million and an inventory write down of $2.5 million, mine operating cash flow before taxes was $14.9 million (2017 – $8.8 million) in Q2, 2018.

Net losses amount to $5.7 million (2017 –$16 thousand) after depreciation and depletion, exploration, general and administrative expenses and foreign exchange.

Direct production costs per tonne in Q2, 2018 increased 3% compared with Q2, 2017. The higher production costs per tonne were driven mainly by lower Guanaceví mine output due to increased mine development and the costs related to implementing a productivity optimization program. The higher costs at Guanaceví were offset by increased production due to higher throughput and grades at El Cubo.

The out-performance of El Cubo resulted in 9% lower consolidated cash costs per oz, net of by-product credits (a non-IFRS measure and a standard of the Silver Institute). Similarly, all-in sustaining costs (also a non-IFRS measure) decreased 16% to $17.28 per oz in Q2, 2018 due to lower operating costs per ounce and lower capital expenditures in Q2, 2018 compared to Q2, 2017, offset by higher general and administration charges at the corporate level.

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.edrsilver.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are reported in US$.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. The Company is forecasting 20% production growth to 10.2-11.2 million oz silver equivalent in 2018. Endeavour is currently commissioning its fourth mine at El Compas, advancing towards development of the Terronera project and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

COMPARATIVE HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended June 30 Q2 2018 Highlights Six Months Ended June 30 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Production 1,355,895 1,143,788 19% Silver ounces produced 2,706,735 2,220,762 22% 13,674 13,058 5% Gold ounces produced 26,882 24,782 8% 1,328,844 1,116,799 19% Payable silver ounces produced 2,653,700 2,170,909 22% 13,396 12,756 5% Payable gold ounces produced 26,340 24,215 9% 2,381,445 2,123,138 12% Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 4,722,885 4,079,412 16% 7.61 8.36 (9%) Cash costs per silver ounce(2)(3) 7.05 8.09 (13%) 14.10 12.02 17% Total production costs per ounce(2)(4) 14.12 11.83 19% 17.28 20.46 (16%) All-in sustaining costs per ounce(2)(5) 15.73 19.38 (19%) 314,305 303,943 3% Processed tonnes 639,974 607,165 5% 86.43 84.01 3% Direct production costs per tonne(2)(6) 82.84 79.90 4% 11.31 12.10 (7%) Silver co-product cash costs(7) 11.04 12.05 (8%) 865 896 (3%) Gold co-product cash costs(7) 861 878 (2%) Financial 38.8 32.7 19% Revenue ($ millions) 79.1 69.1 14% 1,258,617 988,821 27% Silver ounces sold 2,664,760 2,224,415 20% 13,800 12,294 12% Gold ounces sold 26,474 23,584 12% 16.76 17.16 (2%) Realized silver price per ounce 16.72 17.51 (5%) 1,281 1,270 1% Realized gold price per ounce 1,304 1,275 2% (5.7) (0.0) (100%) Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) (3.3) 6.0 (155%) 4.6 5.5 (15%) Mine operating earnings ($ millions) 7.9 13.3 (41%) 14.9 8.8 69% Mine operating cash flow(8) ($ millions) 28.7 20.8 38% 3.6 4.4 (17%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes (9) 15.2 13.3 15% 2.7 3.7 (26%) Earnings before ITDA (10)($ millions) 14.1 12.6 12% 58.9 75.2 (22%) Working capital ($ millions) 58.9 75.2 (22%) Shareholders (0.04) 0.00 (100%) Earnings (loss) per share – basic (0.03) 0.05 (160%) 0.03 0.03 0% Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share (9) 0.12 0.10 20% 127,570,254 127,318,926 0% Weighted average shares outstanding 127,529,558 127,207,961 0%

1) Silver equivalents are calculated using a 75:1 ratio.

2) Cost metrics, EBITDA, mine operating cash flow, operating cash flow before working capital changes are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the definitions in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the year $ (5,651 ) $ (16 ) $ (3,326 ) $ 6,019 Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 777 1,231 1,193 1,568 Depreciation and depletion 7,939 3,333 17,776 7,515 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (2,415 ) (354 ) (4,201 ) (2,019 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 398 30 348 (432 ) Finance costs 37 208 75 444 Write off of mineral properties - - - 233 Write down of inventory to net realizable value 2,527 - 3,282 - Unrealized loss (gain) on other investments 26 (72 ) 46 (72 ) Net changes in non-cash working capital 661 (8,636 ) (2,875 ) (7,865 ) Cash from operating activities 4,299 (4,276 ) 12,318 5,391 Investing activities Property, plant and equipment expenditures (11,772 ) (11,371 ) (22,737 ) (20,739 ) Proceeds from disposition of other investments - 72 - 72 Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits 1 (6 ) 1 (6 ) Cash used in investing activities (11,771 ) (11,305 ) (22,736 ) (20,673 ) Financing activities Repayment of credit facility - (2,500 ) - (5,000 ) Restricted cash - - 1,000 - Interest paid - (137 ) - (304 ) Public equity offerings 2,071 - 2,071 - Exercise of options 256 - 256 74 Share issuance costs (84 ) - (84 ) - Cash from (used in) financing activities 2,243 (2,637 ) 3,243 (5,230 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (274 ) (30 ) (45 ) 432 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,229 ) (18,218 ) (7,175 ) (20,512 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 36,560 70,485 38,277 72,317 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 31,057 $ 52,237 $ 31,057 $ 52,237

This statement should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018 and the related notes contained therein.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 38,765 $ 32,636 $ 79,095 $ 69,077 Cost of sales: Direct production costs 23,720 23,483 49,526 47,531 Royalties 177 340 875 780 Share-based payments (130 ) 92 (93 ) 92 Depreciation and depletion 7,855 3,271 17,614 7,384 Write down of inventory to net realizable value 2,527 - 3,282 - 34,149 27,186 71,204 55,787 Mine operating earnings 4,616 5,450 7,891 13,290 Expenses: Exploration 4,430 3,765 6,453 7,101 General and administrative 3,211 2,431 5,529 4,386 7,641 6,196 11,982 11,487 Operating earnings (loss) (3,025 ) (746 ) (4,091 ) 1,803 Finance costs 49 208 98 444 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange (3,170 ) 868 (897 ) 3,015 Investment and other 143 212 212 289 (3,027 ) 1,080 (685 ) 3,304 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (6,101 ) 126 (4,874 ) 4,663 Income tax expense (recovery): Current income tax expense 1,965 545 2,653 844 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (2,415 ) (403 ) (4,201 ) (2,200 ) (450 ) 142 (1,548 ) (1,356 ) Net earnings (loss) for the period (5,651 ) (16 ) (3,326 ) 6,019 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Realized (gain) loss on other investments - (72 ) - (72 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments - 163 - 180 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 91 - 108 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (5,651 ) $ 75 $ (3,326 ) $ 6,127 Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ (0.04 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.05 Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ (0.04 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.05 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 127,570,254 127,318,926 127,529,558 127,207,961 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 127,570,254 127,318,926 127,529,558 128,057,465

This statement should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018 and the related notes contained therein.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

June 30, December 31, 2018

2017

ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,057 $ 38,277 Restricted cash - 1,000 Other investments 122 168 Accounts receivable 35,182 34,012 Inventories 12,553 13,131 Prepaid expenses 1,923 1,911 Total current assets 80,837 88,499 Non-current deposits 609 610 Deferred income tax asset 4,328 655 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 92,155 88,816 Total assets $ 177,929 $ 178,580 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 19,602 $ 19,068 Income taxes payable 2,339 3,185 Total current liabilities 21,941 22,253 Deferred lease inducement 229 236 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 8,057 7,982 Deferred income tax liability 1,037 1,592 Total liabilities 31,264 32,063 Shareholders' equity Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued and outstanding 128,261,027 shares (Dec 31, 2017 - 127,488,410 shares) 453,114 450,740 Contributed surplus 8,468 8,747 Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) - 127 Retained earnings (deficit) (314,917 ) (313,097 ) Total shareholders' equity 146,665 146,517 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 177,929 $ 178,580

This statement should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018 and the related notes contained therein.