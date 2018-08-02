Endeavour Silver Reports Second Quarter, 2018 Financial Results; Conference Call at 10am PDT (1pm EDT) Today
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) released today its financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company operates three silver-gold mines in Mexico, the Guanaceví mine in Durango state, and the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines in Guanajuato state. Endeavour is currently commissioning its fourth mine, El Compas, in Zacatecas state and advancing the Terronera mine project in Jalisco state to a development decision.
The Company reports a net loss of $5.7 million in the Second Quarter, 2018 compared to $16 thousand loss in the Second Quarter, 2017, primarily due to higher depreciation and depletion charges and foreign exchange loss. Revenue increased 19% to $38.8 million and mine operating cash flow before taxes(1) increased 69% to $14.9 million due to higher production, but cash flow from operations before working capital changes decreased 17% to $3.6 million and EBITDA fell 26% to $2.7 million as compared to the same period last year.
Cash costs fell 9% to $7.61 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits) and all-in sustaining costs fell 16% to $17.28 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits).
Highlights of Second Quarter 2018 (Compared to Second Quarter 2017)
Financial
- Net loss increased to 5.7 million (loss of $0.04 per share) compared to break even in 2017
- EBITDA(1) decreased 26% to $2.7 million
- Cash flow from operations before working capital changes decreased 17% to $3.6 million
- Mine operating cash flow before taxes(1) increased 69% to $14.9 million
- Revenue increased 19% to $38.8 million
- Realized silver price decreased 2% to $16.76 per ounce (oz) sold
- Realized gold price increased 1% to $1,281 per oz sold
- Cash costs(1) fell 9% to $7.61 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits)
- All-in sustaining costs(1) fell 16% to $17.28 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits)
- Working capital has fallen 11% at $58.9 million compared to $66.2 million at year end
- Secured ATM of up to $35.7 million primarily to advance the Terronera Project
Operations
- Silver production increased 19% to 1,355,895 oz
- Gold production increased 5% to 13,674 oz
- Silver equivalent production was 2.4 million oz (at a 75:1 silver: gold ratio)
- Silver oz sold increased 27% to 1,258,617 oz
- Gold oz sold increased 12% to 13,800 oz
- Bullion inventory at quarter-end included 176,452 oz silver and 265 oz gold
- Concentrate inventory at quarter-end included 53,810 oz silver and 827 oz gold
- Completed construction of the El Compas project, commenced plant commissioning
- Completed engineering trade-off studies for Terronera, preparing updated PFS
- Reported positive drill results from an in-fill drill program at Terronera
- Reported positive metallurgy and positive drill results from a step-out drill program at the Parral exploration property
- Appointed VP, New Projects, Manuel Echevarria to oversee technical services and development projects
(1) EBITDA, mine operating cash flow, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the definitions in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis.
Bradford Cooke, Endeavour CEO, commented, “Our financial performance in Q2, 2018 was tempered by higher depreciation and depletion charges primarily at Guanacevi, higher foreign exchange losses related to depreciation of the Mexican peso, higher current taxes primarily at Bolanitos and El Cubo and increased expenditures advancing Terronera and exploring Parral.
“El Cubo continues to out-perform plan, delivering record grades and providing strong cash flow for the Company. Bolanitos is running a bit behind plan but continues to generate strong cash flow and should improve in Q3. Guanacevi continues to be challenging, but the focus on higher development in Q2 is returning higher throughput in July. El Compas is expected to achieve commercial production in Q3 and start generating positive cash flow for the Company in the second half of this year.”
Financial Results
Revenue in the Second Quarter, 2018 totaled $38.8 million (2017 - $32.7 million) on sales of 1,258,617 silver ounces and 13,800 gold ounces at realized prices of $16.76 and $1,281 per ounce respectively, compared to sales of 988,821 silver ounces and 12,294 gold ounces at realized prices of $17.16 and $1,270 per ounce respectively in Q2, 2017.
After cost of sales of $34.2 million (2017 - $27.2 million), mine operating earnings amounted to $4.6 million (2017 - $5.4 million) from mining and milling operations in Mexico. The 26% increase in cost of sales was primarily due to increased depreciation and depletion. Excluding depreciation and depletion of $7.9 million (2017 - $3.3 million), share-based payments recovery of $0.1 million and an inventory write down of $2.5 million, mine operating cash flow before taxes was $14.9 million (2017 – $8.8 million) in Q2, 2018.
Net losses amount to $5.7 million (2017 –$16 thousand) after depreciation and depletion, exploration, general and administrative expenses and foreign exchange.
Direct production costs per tonne in Q2, 2018 increased 3% compared with Q2, 2017. The higher production costs per tonne were driven mainly by lower Guanaceví mine output due to increased mine development and the costs related to implementing a productivity optimization program. The higher costs at Guanaceví were offset by increased production due to higher throughput and grades at El Cubo.
The out-performance of El Cubo resulted in 9% lower consolidated cash costs per oz, net of by-product credits (a non-IFRS measure and a standard of the Silver Institute). Similarly, all-in sustaining costs (also a non-IFRS measure) decreased 16% to $17.28 per oz in Q2, 2018 due to lower operating costs per ounce and lower capital expenditures in Q2, 2018 compared to Q2, 2017, offset by higher general and administration charges at the corporate level.
The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.edrsilver.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are reported in US$.
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
COMPARATIVE HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Q2 2018 Highlights
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|Production
|1,355,895
|1,143,788
|19%
|Silver ounces produced
|2,706,735
|2,220,762
|22%
|13,674
|13,058
|5%
|Gold ounces produced
|26,882
|24,782
|8%
|1,328,844
|1,116,799
|19%
|Payable silver ounces produced
|2,653,700
|2,170,909
|22%
|13,396
|12,756
|5%
|Payable gold ounces produced
|26,340
|24,215
|9%
|2,381,445
|2,123,138
|12%
|Silver equivalent ounces produced(1)
|4,722,885
|4,079,412
|16%
|7.61
|8.36
|(9%)
|Cash costs per silver ounce(2)(3)
|7.05
|8.09
|(13%)
|14.10
|12.02
|17%
|Total production costs per ounce(2)(4)
|14.12
|11.83
|19%
|17.28
|20.46
|(16%)
|All-in sustaining costs per ounce(2)(5)
|15.73
|19.38
|(19%)
|314,305
|303,943
|3%
|Processed tonnes
|639,974
|607,165
|5%
|86.43
|84.01
|3%
|Direct production costs per tonne(2)(6)
|82.84
|79.90
|4%
|11.31
|12.10
|(7%)
|Silver co-product cash costs(7)
|11.04
|12.05
|(8%)
|865
|896
|(3%)
|Gold co-product cash costs(7)
|861
|878
|(2%)
|Financial
|38.8
|32.7
|19%
|Revenue ($ millions)
|79.1
|69.1
|14%
|1,258,617
|988,821
|27%
|Silver ounces sold
|2,664,760
|2,224,415
|20%
|13,800
|12,294
|12%
|Gold ounces sold
|26,474
|23,584
|12%
|16.76
|17.16
|(2%)
|Realized silver price per ounce
|16.72
|17.51
|(5%)
|1,281
|1,270
|1%
|Realized gold price per ounce
|1,304
|1,275
|2%
|(5.7)
|(0.0)
|(100%)
|Net earnings (loss) ($ millions)
|(3.3)
|6.0
|(155%)
|4.6
|5.5
|(15%)
|Mine operating earnings ($ millions)
|7.9
|13.3
|(41%)
|14.9
|8.8
|69%
|Mine operating cash flow(8) ($ millions)
|28.7
|20.8
|38%
|3.6
|4.4
|(17%)
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes (9)
|15.2
|13.3
|15%
|2.7
|3.7
|(26%)
|Earnings before ITDA (10)($ millions)
|14.1
|12.6
|12%
|58.9
|75.2
|(22%)
|Working capital ($ millions)
|58.9
|75.2
|(22%)
|Shareholders
|(0.04)
|0.00
|(100%)
|Earnings (loss) per share – basic
|(0.03)
|0.05
|(160%)
|0.03
|0.03
|0%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share (9)
|0.12
|0.10
|20%
|127,570,254
|127,318,926
|0%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|127,529,558
|127,207,961
|0%
1) Silver equivalents are calculated using a 75:1 ratio.
2) Cost metrics, EBITDA, mine operating cash flow, operating cash flow before working capital changes are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the definitions in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis.
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Operating activities
|Net earnings (loss) for the year
|$
|(5,651
|)
|$
|(16
|)
|$
|(3,326
|)
|$
|6,019
|Items not affecting cash:
|Share-based compensation
|777
|1,231
|1,193
|1,568
|Depreciation and depletion
|7,939
|3,333
|17,776
|7,515
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|(2,415
|)
|(354
|)
|(4,201
|)
|(2,019
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|398
|30
|348
|(432
|)
|Finance costs
|37
|208
|75
|444
|Write off of mineral properties
|-
|-
|-
|233
|Write down of inventory to net realizable value
|2,527
|-
|3,282
|-
|Unrealized loss (gain) on other investments
|26
|(72
|)
|46
|(72
|)
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|661
|(8,636
|)
|(2,875
|)
|(7,865
|)
|Cash from operating activities
|4,299
|(4,276
|)
|12,318
|5,391
|Investing activities
|Property, plant and equipment expenditures
|(11,772
|)
|(11,371
|)
|(22,737
|)
|(20,739
|)
|Proceeds from disposition of other investments
|-
|72
|-
|72
|Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits
|1
|(6
|)
|1
|(6
|)
|Cash used in investing activities
|(11,771
|)
|(11,305
|)
|(22,736
|)
|(20,673
|)
|Financing activities
|Repayment of credit facility
|-
|(2,500
|)
|-
|(5,000
|)
|Restricted cash
|-
|-
|1,000
|-
|Interest paid
|-
|(137
|)
|-
|(304
|)
|Public equity offerings
|2,071
|-
|2,071
|-
|Exercise of options
|256
|-
|256
|74
|Share issuance costs
|(84
|)
|-
|(84
|)
|-
|Cash from (used in) financing activities
|2,243
|(2,637
|)
|3,243
|(5,230
|)
|Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|(274
|)
|(30
|)
|(45
|)
|432
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(5,229
|)
|(18,218
|)
|(7,175
|)
|(20,512
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|36,560
|70,485
|38,277
|72,317
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|$
|31,057
|$
|52,237
|$
|31,057
|$
|52,237
This statement should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018 and the related notes contained therein.
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Revenue
|$
|38,765
|$
|32,636
|$
|79,095
|$
|69,077
|Cost of sales:
|Direct production costs
|23,720
|23,483
|49,526
|47,531
|Royalties
|177
|340
|875
|780
|Share-based payments
|(130
|)
|92
|(93
|)
|92
|Depreciation and depletion
|7,855
|3,271
|17,614
|7,384
|Write down of inventory to net realizable value
|2,527
|-
|3,282
|-
|34,149
|27,186
|71,204
|55,787
|Mine operating earnings
|4,616
|5,450
|7,891
|13,290
|Expenses:
|Exploration
|4,430
|3,765
|6,453
|7,101
|General and administrative
|3,211
|2,431
|5,529
|4,386
|7,641
|6,196
|11,982
|11,487
|Operating earnings (loss)
|(3,025
|)
|(746
|)
|(4,091
|)
|1,803
|Finance costs
|49
|208
|98
|444
|Other income (expense):
|Foreign exchange
|(3,170
|)
|868
|(897
|)
|3,015
|Investment and other
|143
|212
|212
|289
|(3,027
|)
|1,080
|(685
|)
|3,304
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|(6,101
|)
|126
|(4,874
|)
|4,663
|Income tax expense (recovery):
|Current income tax expense
|1,965
|545
|2,653
|844
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|(2,415
|)
|(403
|)
|(4,201
|)
|(2,200
|)
|(450
|)
|142
|(1,548
|)
|(1,356
|)
|Net earnings (loss) for the period
|(5,651
|)
|(16
|)
|(3,326
|)
|6,019
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|Realized (gain) loss on other investments
|-
|(72
|)
|-
|(72
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
|-
|163
|-
|180
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|91
|-
|108
|Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|$
|(5,651
|)
|$
|75
|$
|(3,326
|)
|$
|6,127
|Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.05
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.05
|Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
|127,570,254
|127,318,926
|127,529,558
|127,207,961
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|127,570,254
|127,318,926
|127,529,558
|128,057,465
This statement should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018 and the related notes contained therein.
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|31,057
|$
|38,277
|Restricted cash
|-
|1,000
|Other investments
|122
|168
|Accounts receivable
|35,182
|34,012
|Inventories
|12,553
|13,131
|Prepaid expenses
|1,923
|1,911
|Total current assets
|80,837
|88,499
|Non-current deposits
|609
|610
|Deferred income tax asset
|4,328
|655
|Mineral properties, plant and equipment
|92,155
|88,816
|Total assets
|$
|177,929
|$
|178,580
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|19,602
|$
|19,068
|Income taxes payable
|2,339
|3,185
|Total current liabilities
|21,941
|22,253
|Deferred lease inducement
|229
|236
|Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation
|8,057
|7,982
|Deferred income tax liability
|1,037
|1,592
|Total liabilities
|31,264
|32,063
|Shareholders' equity
|Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued
|and outstanding 128,261,027 shares (Dec 31, 2017 - 127,488,410 shares)
|453,114
|450,740
|Contributed surplus
|8,468
|8,747
|Accumulated comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|127
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(314,917
|)
|(313,097
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|146,665
|146,517
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|177,929
|$
|178,580
This statement should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018 and the related notes contained therein.