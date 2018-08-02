Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Canada Cobalt Cleared for U.S. Trading and Changes OTC U.S. Trading Symbol to "CCWOF"

13:30 Uhr  |  CNW

COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 2, 2018 /CNW/ - Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC pink: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Cobalt") announces that the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") has cleared Canada Cobalt's common share request for trading on the OTC Pink Sheets where its shares are now eligible for quotation. The OTC Pink Sheet marketplace offers trading in a wide spectrum of equity securities in the United States. 

FINRA has also approved a change of Canada Cobalt's stock symbol on the OTC Markets.  Effective today, Canada Cobalt's common shares now trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CCWOF" (OTC pink: CCWOF). The Company's previous trading symbol was TAKRF.

The new symbol "CCWOF" has been chosen to reflect the Company's focus on cobalt and its transformation as a cobalt extraction and recovery leader in Northern Ontario, Canada's cobalt heartland. 

About Canada Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Cobalt is a pure play cobalt company focused exclusively on the Northern Ontario Cobalt Camp, Canada's most prolific cobalt district. With underground access at its 100%-owned Castle mine near Gowganda, a pilot plant, plans for a 600-tonne-per-day mill, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX, Canada Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a vertically integrated North American leader in cobalt extraction and recovery.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Canada Cobalt Works Inc.



Contact
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO at 1-819-797-4144, or Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications, waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com, 416-710-2410
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Canada Cobalt Works Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.canadacobaltworks.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap