Maxtech Exploration Licenses Validated by the Minister of Mines

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF) (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce Maxtech Mining Zambia’s two large scale exploration licenses filed in Zambia have been validated by the Minister of Mines and Mineral Development of Zambia.

The first large-scale exploration license is for an area of interest claim in the Mukambala area within the Mkushi District of the Central Province. The second area of interest is for a large-scale exploration license is in the Kabamba area within the Masaiti & Mkushi Districts of the Copperbelt and Central Provinces.

As previously announced on May 9th 2018 by the Company, two specific license areas have shown the potential for high-grade manganese mineralization with grades up to 70% Mn as well as vanadium from initial research prepared by the Company’s Zambian-based geology team, GeoQuest. The exploration licenses submitted to the Minister of Mines have detailed exploration and production outlines up to 4 years covering cobalt, vanadium, nickel and copper mining rights on the areas.

GeoQuest, based in Lusaka will begin the preparation of an EPB (Environmental Project Brief), their team will begin sampling the properties for Manganese and Vanadium mineralization, current status of formal mining activities in the area, the extent-status of any artisanal mining and if necessary, further secure the areas for the Company.

About GeoQuest

GeoQuest is a fully independent Geological (Geotechnical), Environmental, GIS and Hydrogeological Consultancy and Contract Services Group based in Southern / Central Africa. The company has offices in Zambia, The Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe but has also worked in Botswana, Gabon, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania. http://www.geoquest.co.zm

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation focused primarily on manganese mineral properties.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward–looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking information”) as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “anticipates” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

