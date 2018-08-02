Newmont Partners with Project WET to Provide Water Education in South America and Beyond

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) today announced a partnership with the Project WET Foundation – a global leader in water education – to advance responsible use of water resources through community-based teacher training.

The partnership will focus on empowering school teachers and other educators to build community awareness and expertise on how water is used, managed and protected in their respective regions. This includes developing a customized curriculum for teacher training workshops beginning in Peru and Suriname where Newmont has mining operations.

“We are excited to work with Newmont and our local partners to build a water education program that is relevant and meaningful for these communities,” said Dennis Nelson, Project WET Foundation President and CEO. “Our site visits and discussions with educators and water managers in Peru and Suriname demonstrated the importance of water education in the communities near Newmont’s operations.”

The partnership in Peru will work alongside ALAC, the Asociación de los Andes de Cajamarca, a foundation established by Newmont’s Yanacocha operation to promote sustainable development in the Cajamarca region. Work to identify and prepare a community-based partner in Suriname is currently underway. The Project WET-Newmont partnership is also evaluating opportunities to expand the water education program beyond South America.

“Local educators play a pivotal role helping teach children, families and all users about effective and responsible water management,” said Elaine Dorward-King, Newmont’s Executive Vice President for Sustainability and External Relations and Project WET board member. “We are proud to partner with Project WET and look forward to improving water education and stewardship in our shared watersheds.”

About Project WET Foundation

Since 1984, the Project WET Foundation has been dedicated to reaching children, parents, teachers and community members with action-oriented water education to enable every child to understand and value water, ensuring a sustainable future. Project WET ("WET" stands for "Water Education for Teachers") is active in all 50 U.S. states and more than 70 countries worldwide. Find Project WET at projectwet.org and on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Newmont

Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Company’s operations are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

