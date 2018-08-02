Midland Signs a Partnership Agreement With the Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund for Ni-Cu-Co Exploration South-East of Kuujjuaq

MONTREAL, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland“) (TSX-V:MD) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a partnership agreement (50%-50%) with the Nunavik Mineral Exploration fund (“NMEF”), to explore an area of strong Ni-Cu-Co potential located between 50 and 100 kilometers southeast of Kuujjuaq, Nunavik, Québec. The project comprises 31 map staked claims divided in three blocks. The NMEF will be the operator of the partnership.



The targeted area is characterized by several mafic intrusions of the Soissons suite, of Mesoproterozoïc age, similar to the Nain plutonic suite in Labrador. The Nain plutonic suite is host to the world-class Ni-Cu-Co Voisey’s Bay deposit in Labrador. The area is also characterized by unexplained Ni-Cu lake sediment anomalies disclosed in regional government surveys, as well as unexplained copper anomalies in tills. The zone is poorly known and explored.

The 2018 campaign will consist in prospection and geological mapping of the Soissons intrusions on the claims, and will be combined with a training program for Nunavik prospectors.

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been prepared by Sylvain Trepanier, P.Geo., VP Exploration for James Bay and Northern Quebec at Midland, a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., IAMGold Corp., Osisko Mining Inc., Altius Minerals Corp., SOQUEM INC., Niobay Metals Inc. and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

About Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund

Since 1998, successive agreements signed between the MERN, the Kativik Regional Government, and the Makivik Corporation, allowed the Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund (NMEF), a non-profit organization, to create structures and implement components of a strategy to foster the development of the mineral resources in the Nunavik region. The NMEF mandate is to promote the Nunavik mineral potential, but also to bring awareness and encourage the Nunavik communities to take part in the mineral resources development of the region. The NMEF works closely with the industry active in the Nunavik region, facilitating communication channels between the companies and regional organizations, sharing local workforce references and carrying out services contracts within different exploration projects.

