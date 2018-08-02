Gitennes Completes Phase II Diamond Drilling at its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project and Discovers New Zone

Vancouver, August 2, 2018 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV - GIT) announces it has completed 1,612 metres in 10 holes in its second phase of diamond drilling at its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project located near Fort St. James, British Columbia. Phase II discovered a new zone with increased deformation, alteration, quartz veining and disseminated sulphides relative to the Main Zone where Gitennes completed its first phase of drilling in 2017.

Highlights

New target zone indicated by geology, alteration, sulphide content, and structure including brecciation and shearing is higher in the hanging wall;

Holes encountered strong alteration - quartz-carbonate "flooding" with mariposite and/or sericite;

Increased sulphide content - pyrite, chalcopyrite, and stibnite;

Sulphides occurr as disseminations, stringers and seam/ fracture fill with quartz;

The "gap" in historical drilling between the Main Zone and North Zone has now been addressed and is a new target;

The host units to the gold mineralized quartz veins identified in the Main Zone have undergone extensive deformation and alteration in the new zone.

Quartz veinlets and disseminated mineralization also appears to have increased in amount relative to the Main Zone.

Confirmed that the prospective structure (shear/fault) continues unabated to the northwest from the Main Zone.

High-grade gold at Snowbird occurs within and adjacent to a 25 to 150 metre wide silica-carbonate altered ultramafic unit in areas of high deformation (faulting/shearing) and is associated with key pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony. Gold in quartz veins is hosted in the footwall and in the hanging wall of the ultramafic unit in close proximity to a thick mudstone unit. The strike length of the known gold mineralization is approximately 2.3 km. Mineralization is open at depth and presently it is known to be at least 250 metres based on previous operators drilling.

Gitennes is compiling the geological information from the drill programme and will provide a further update. The Company took 434 samples from drill core and 63 standards, blanks and duplicates were incorporated as part of the quality control / quality assurance procedure. All samples have been submitted to ALS Global of North Vancouver for precious and multi-element analysis.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral deposits. The Company currently has two high grade gold exploration properties, Snowbird and Maroon, both in British Columbia and a 1% Net Smelter Returns royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Justin Rensby (P.Geo.), technical adviser to the Company who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

