Broadway Announces Robert S. Middleton as its Qualified Person

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: BRD) (OTCQB: BDWYF) (“Broadway” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert S. (“Bob”) Middleton, PEng., as its Qualified Person (“QP”) and a mergers and acquisition resource to assist the company with its technical presentations, due diligence of and negotiations with potential partners.



“Bob’s technical skills, field work, mine discoveries, company-building achievements and successes within the communities he has worked, commands the attention of mining majors,” said Thomas Smeenk, CEO, Broadway. “I look forward to his counsel as we work together to attract a producer who can drill the porphyry source of the high grade copper and gold mineralization at our property and consummate other mining business growth.”

Bob’s mine discoveries include the Bell Creek mine and the Golden Giant (Hemlo) mine which he co-discovered with Bruce Durham. Bob has completed acquisition-focused economic reviews of most gold mines in North and Central America, and he has completed more than 25 feasibility studies. Bob put the Penhorwood Talc mine into production for Steetley Minerals Canada Ltd., and he has played a role in putting seven other mines into production.

With fifty-one years of company building experience encompassing the formation of seven junior mining companies including one which was purchased by a major, Bob is a pioneer in geology-geophysics, petrochemistry, petrology, remote sensing, airborne resistivity and gravity program sciences. Bob’s technical firsts include: being the first geophysicist for the Ontario Department of Mines; introducing the gravity mapping program for Ontario; completing the first airborne resistivity survey and map of the sand and gravel deposits in Whitechurch; completing the first airborne geophysical surveys and airborne geochemistry surveys in the Sturgeon Lake area; and, subsequently, becoming the first to complete such surveys all over the world.

Bob is the recipient of the 2008 Prospector of the Year Award (Ontario), the 2001 and 2004 Discovery of the Year Award, the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA), and the 2014 Lifetime Achievement Award, NWOPA.

Bob is a Member of the Ontario Association of Professional Engineers and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and a former Member of the Association of Exploration Geochemists, the Society of Economic Geologists, the Society of Geology Applied to Ore Deposits and the Geological Association of Canada. Bob is a graduate of the Provincial Institute of Mining (Haileybury School of Mines) and Michigan Technological University (B.S. and M.S. Applied Geophysics), and he attended the University of Toronto’s PhD program in Geology.

About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Broadway Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the Broadway and Madison mines and the discovery of the porphyry source of their mineralization. The Company owns a 100% interest in a four-square-mile property, which is in the Butte-Anaconda region of Montana, a porphyry-based mining district. The Company is permitted for exploration and bulk sampling. Of two underground mines, one, the Madison, is Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) compliant. While actively expanding known copper and gold zones open for development, the Company’s exploration program has identified new anomalies along the two-mile contact zone, and across its extensive four-square-mile land package. The Company confirmed a Latite porphyry discovery in holes C17-24 and C17-C27 (see news release dated January 22, 2018) that appears to be of significant size with intercepts to-date measuring up to 234 meters, open in all directions.

