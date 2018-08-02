Brixton Metals Appoints Randall Thompson as a New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Brixton Metals Corp. (TSXV: BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Randall Thompson to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Randall Thompson has 30 years of experience in building and operating open pit and underground, precious and base metals mines in Canada, Australia and the Middle East. From 2012 to 2017 he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Huckleberry Mines Ltd., which owns and operates the open-pit Huckleberry copper and molybdenum mine located in west central British Columbia. Mr. Thompson has supervised large development projects including the roughly $100 million expansion of the Huckleberry Mine and the $450 million construction of the Jabal Sayid mine in Saudi Arabia for Equinox Minerals. More recently, he worked on optimizing operations for the Silvertip Mine in northern British Columbia prior to the takeover of JDS Silver by Coeur Mining. Previous board experience includes directorship for Minto Explorations in the Yukon and the Mining Association of British Columbia.

Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are pleased to have Randall Thompson join Brixton’s Board of Directors. Randall brings a wealth of experience in mine development globally, which will provide invaluable guidance to the Company as we advance our projects.”

The addition of Mr. Thompson brings the total Board of the Directors to five members, three of whom are independent. Randall Thompson is of no relation to the CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson. The Company has granted incentive stock options to Randall Thompson to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 per share for a period of ten years ending, in accordance with the terms and conditions of its incentive stock option plan.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four highly prospective exploration projects, the Thorn gold-silver-copper and the Atlin gold projects located in NWBC, the Langis-Hudson Bay cobalt-silver projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. The Company is actively seeking JV partners to advance one or more of its projects. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations please contact Mitchell Smith at mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com or 604-630-9707

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.