Murray Brook Deposit Phase 1 Drilling Program Completed

RIMOUSKI, Québec, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Puma Exploration Inc. (the “Company” or “Puma”) and Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV) (“Trevali”) completed their Phase 1 Drilling Program on the Murray Brook Deposit. The Murray Brook Deposit, which is the core of the Strategic Alliance between the companies, is located 10 kilometers west of Trevali’s Caribou Mine and 10 kilometers east of Trevali’s Restigouche Deposit in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick, Canada.



New Discoveries at Murray Brook





The Program consisted of 4,481 meters of drilling within 13 new holes and the deepening of hole MB17-01. All the drilling was collared on the Murray Brook Deposit with various locations, orientations and angles. Three (3) distinct objectives were successfully achieved for the program which are consistent with the main goal to move the Murray Brook Deposit to a production decision in a timely manner.

Those objectives were:

1. To collect metallurgical samples representative of the different metal

domains of the deposit;

a. Seven (7) holes were done for a total of 1,559 meters;

b. All the drill holes intersected the Massive Sulphide Deposit which

match perfectly with the Model;

c. A total of 898 meters of Massive Sulphide was intersected in the holes

with continuous intersection varying from 36.60 meters to 209.75

meters. The samples are currently assayed;

2. To collect geotechnical information of the hanging wall and footwall

host rock;

a. Four (4) oriented holes were done for a total of 850 meters;

b. The holes are currently surveyed for RQD, fractures analyses and Packer

Test will be initiated;

c. The analyses will provide information to define the more appropriate

mining method as an open pit and/or an underground operation;



3. To explore the depth and lateral extensions of the Murray Brook Deposit;

a. Two (2) new holes, and the extension of one (1) metallurgical hole, of two

(2) geotechnical hole and of hole MB17-01 were drilled for a total of 2,026

meters of new exploration;

b. Intense chloritization and silicification characterizing VMS deposits were

intersected in all the exploration holes;

c. Sulphide Mineralization from trace to massive including primarly pyrite but

also Sphalerite (Zn), Chalcopyrite (Cu) and Pyrrhotite (Fe) were

intersected in all the exploration holes;

d. Typical Zn-Cu-Po veining and alteration VMS feeder zone were intersected

at depth in hole MB17-01;

“We are very excited about the new discoveries in the recent drilling program at Murray Brook Deposit, in particular in hole MB18-10 where consistent mineralization and alteration where intercepted from 250 meters to 365 meters and in the extension of hole MB17-01 from 625 meters to 750 meters. Those area where never drilled before.” Notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

The technical team is currently logging and sampling the drill holes and supervising the execution of Borehole geophysical surveys. The survey is aimed at localising new mineralised zones at the proximity of the recent drill holes and to characterize the mineralization intersected in the holes. Geologists are also preparing the drill sites for the upcoming drilling program on the Murray Brook East Property.

Highlights of the 2018 Phase 1 Drilling Program at the Murray Brook Deposit:

Drillhole Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) Objective MB18-01 693363 5266826 185 -65 125 Met MB18-02 693192 5266696 350 -65 264 Met MB18-03 693192 5266696 180 -75 125 Met MB18-04 693197 5266798 60 -50 275 Met MB18-05 693190 5266852 240 -75 374 Met + Explo MB18-06A 693220 5266806 250 -63 242 Met MB18-07 693190 5266852 330 -80 278 Met MB18-08 693189 5266761 350 -45 200 Geotech MB18-09 693177 5266762 170 -45 341 Geotech + Explo MB18-10 693165 5266770 250 -45 550 Geotech + Explo MB18-11 693165 5266770 70 -45 296 Geotech MB18-13 693413 5266740 170 -45 329 Explo MB18-12 693315 5266723 354 -45 831 Explo MB17-01 693193 5266628 354 -45 251 Explo 4481

The Murray Brook Deposit

The Murray Brook Deposit, has a currently defined measured and indicated mineral resource of 5.28 million tons averaging 5.24% zinc, 1.80% lead, 0.46% copper, 68.9 g/t silver and 0.65 g/t gold containing 610 M lbs of zinc, 209 M lbs of lead and 11.7 M ounces of silver. The core of the mineral resource occurs in the West Zone (Zinc-Lead) which is 200 meters wide, extending from surface to 300 meters vertical and the true thickness of the massive sulphide body varies from 75 meters to 100 meters. The East Zone (Copper-Gold) is 100 meters wide, also extending from surface to 300 vertical meters and is mainly mineralized with gold and copper. On February 20th 2017, a NI 43-101 report was filed on SEDAR.

The Caribou Mine

Trevali’s Caribou mine is located approximately 10 kilometers east of the Murray Brook deposit. It comprises an underground mine, a 3,000-tonne-per-day (tpd) processing mill, a flotation recovery plant, metallurgical and geochemical laboratories, as well as a tailings management facility.

About Puma Exploration Inc.

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with advanced precious and base metals projects in Canada. The Company's major assets consist of an option to acquire 100% beneficial interest in the Murray Brook Property, the Turgeon Zinc-Copper Project and the Nicholas-Denys Project all located in New Brunswick as well as an equity interest in BWR Resources, Manitoba. Puma’s objective is to focus its exploration efforts in New Brunswick.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a zinc-focused base metal company with four mines: the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick, its 90% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and its 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso.

Qualified Persons and QC/AC

Technical information provided in this news releases was prepared and reviewed by Marcel Robillard, P.Geo., President and Dominique Gagné, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Puma Exploration, qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Mr. Robillard and Mr. Gagné are not independent of the Company, as both are officers and shareholders thereof.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma Exploration Inc. to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma Exploration undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

