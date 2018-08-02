Emgold Announces Change to Board of Directors, Extends Financings

Vancouver, August 2, 2018 - Emgold Mining Corporation (TSX-V: EMR) (OTC:EGMCF) (Frankfurt:EMLN) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Allen Lechert from its Board of Directors (the "Board"). The Company wishes to thank Mr. Leschert for his service. Emgold is pleased to announce the appointment Vincent Garibaldi the Board. Mr. Garibalidi has been a lawyer with the law firm Dunton Rainville since 2017 and is located in Montreal, QC. He has been practicing law since 2015 and has a Master I in Business Law, Universite d'Aix-Marseille, LL.B., Civil Law and a Master II in Droit Economique, Institut de Droit des Affaires d'Aix-en-Provence. Mr. Garibaldi is a member of the Paris Bar since 2015 and the Quebec Bar since 2017. He specialized in corporate reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, private and public financing, and commercial contracts.

Emgold is in the process of completing a CDN$1.5 million non-brokered non-flow-through private placement and a CDN $1.0 million non-brokered flow-through financing (the "Financings"). The TSX Venture Exchange has approved an extension of time to complete the Financings to August 31, 2018.

About Emgold

Emgold is a junior gold exploration and mine development company with several exploration properties located in the Canada and the United States. These include the Troilus North property in Quebec (under option), the Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide gold and silver properties in Nevada, and the Stewart and Rozan poly-metalic properties located in British Columbia. The Company is also in the process of acquiring a 51% interest in the advanced Golden Arrow Property in Nevada with an option to acquire 100% interest.

Alain Moreau, P.Geo., a qualified person under the NI 43-101 instrument, has reviewed and approved the content of this press release.

