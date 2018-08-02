Endurance Commences Exploration at the Elephant Mountain Gold Project, Alaska

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Endurance Gold Corp. (EDG – TSX.V, “Endurance”) is pleased to announce commencement of a summer exploration program with the planned completion of a trenching, geological mapping and additional rock and soil sampling on several targets located on the Trout and Wolverine Properties, two of the properties in the Elephant Mountain Gold Project.

The southeast end of the Elephant Mountain Gold Project area can be accessed by the all-weather Elliott Highway about 76 miles (123 km) northwest of Fairbanks within the Rampart-Eureka-Manley Hot Springs placer gold mining district near Eureka, Alaska. The northwest end of the project is accessible by historic gold rush trails into the Quail Creek placer gold camp.

The three properties that form the Elephant Mountain Project control at least six (6) kilometre-scale gold targets associated with a Cretaceous aged intrusive complex and associated alteration that extends over a strike length of about twelve (12) kilometres (“km”). A map showing the location of the properties and targets is available at www.endurancegold.com. Five (5) of these km-scale gold targets are associated with gold in soil (greater than 100 parts per billion (“ppb”) gold) and rock grab samples up to 11.98 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold.

The 2018 trenching will be conducted on the Trout Target located 12 km northeast of the North Zone Discovery (0.4 gpt gold over 147.1 metres intersected in drilling). The Trout Target area is drained by the placer gold bearing South Fork Quail and Bonanza Creeks, tributaries of Quail Creek. Within a one kilometer long +100 ppb gold in soil anomaly at the Trout Target, detailed power auger soil sampling has successfully defined a continuous area mapped as a deeply weathered oxidized intrusive-hosted shear zone in which gold in soil values exceed 200 ppb gold over 175 metres of strike and 25 to 50 metres width. Within this +200 ppb gold contour, over twenty five percent of the auger soil samples exceed 800 ppb gold, with peak values of 2,330 ppb, 2,190 ppb, 1,860 ppb and 1,000 ppb gold.

"We are pleased to start exploration at the Elephant Mountain Project with a detailed evaluation of the Trout Target with trenching” commented Robert Boyd, President and CEO of Endurance. “This target has never been drilled and the gold-enriched soils over significant width at the Trout Target have potential to return encouraging gold grades over width in the bedrock.”

In addition, additional work will be completed at Wolverine to expand and define the extent of visible gold bearing quartz vein stockwork and evaluate several other targets identified with earlier initial sampling.

About Endurance

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits. The Company's exploration focus, for projects operated by Endurance, is intrusive-related mineral systems with potential for discovery of major new precious or rare metals deposits, and its business plan offers shareholders exposure to several majority-owned exploration projects with significant discovery potential such as the Elephant Mountain and McCord Gold Properties in Alaska and the Bandito Rare Earth-Niobium Property in the Yukon. The company also owns a significant shareholding in Inventus Mining Inc.(IVS-TSXV) which controls the entire Pardo paleoplacer gold district near Sudbury, Ontario.

Please visit www.endurancegold.com.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Endurance Gold Corporation

(604) 682-2707, info@endurancegold.com

www.endurancegold.com

Robert T. Boyd, P.Geo. is a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and supervised the compilation of the information forming the basis for this release. The drill intersections in this release may not represent the true width of the intersection. The split drill core samples from the Endurance drill program were analyzed at ALS Minerals using Au-AA23, Au-GRA21 (>10 g/t), and ME-MS61L. Confirmation standards were inserted within sample shipments by Endurance as well as ALS Minerals inserted standards with each shipment analyzed. Bedrock grab samples mentioned in this release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades within the bedrock when drilled.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Endurance Gold Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire