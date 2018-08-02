Western Troy Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Western Troy Capital Resources (TSX Venture: WRY) (“Western Troy” or the “Company”) reports that at the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held on August 1, 2018, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed.



At the AGM, 28,818,692 proxies were voted representing 70.44% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company and their term shall run until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results are set out below:

Name of Nominee Voted For Voted Withheld

John Archibald 18,031,500 (62.85%) 10,660,427 (37.15%)

Melvyn Williams 18,001,500 (62.74%) 10,680,427 (37.26%)

Rex Loesby 18,051,500 (62.91%) 10,640,427 (37.09%)

Stephen Dunn 18,051,500 (62.91%) 10,640,427 (37.09%)

Dale Matheson Car-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Company’s auditors for the next fiscal year. In addition, the proposed Company Stock Option Plan and the amended and restated By-Law No. 1, were both approved by a majority of votes cast at the meeting. For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With the AGM completed, Western Troy will focus its efforts on completing the MASGLAS Peru S.A.C. transaction as announced in Western Troy’s press release of June 29, 2018, including:

1) Western Troy will execute a share consolidation of one for five shares as was authorized at the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

2) Western Troy is funding a 43-101 Technical Report on the San Nicolas Properties. It is anticipated the draft report will be ready for TSX-V exchange review in mid to late August.

3) Western Troy will initiate a private placement to raise a minimum of C$500,000.

4) Western Troy will announce a special meeting of shareholders to approve the Reverse Take-Over (RTO) process. Under the RTO process, Western Troy will obtain 100 percent of the shares of MASGLAS Peru S.A.C and Western Troy will convey 32,731,976 shares to MASGLAS after the one for five share consolidation as described above. It is anticipated that the special meeting of shareholders will take place in late October of 2018.

Rex Loesby, Western Troy’s CEO, commented, “We are happy to have the AGM behind us so we can concentrate on executing the MASGLAS and San Nicolas Properties transaction as soon as practical. We are happy to have received strong shareholder support for the MASGLAS transaction as demonstrated by the AGM voting.”

Contact Information:

Western Troy Capital Resources Rex E. Loesby, CEO

Tel: 303-771-9610

Email: RexLoesby@gmail.com

Website: www.westerntroycapital.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Western Troy. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Western Troy’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Western Troy or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Western Troy, Western Troy provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Western Troy’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements (including the terms, conditions and objectives of the Transaction), details of the exploration results, potential mineralization, the company’s portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals of the Transaction, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Transaction and the Offering on the terms as announced or at all, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in Western Troy’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Western Troy believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Western Troy disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.