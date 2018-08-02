Lucky Minerals Bolsters Executive Team with the Appointment of a New President & CEO and VP of Exploration

Vancouver, BC , Aug. 02, 2018 -- Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: LJ) (OTCQB: LKMNF) (“Lucky” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed John Mears, B.Sc, MAusIMM, P.Geo, to the position of President & Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company effective immediately.



Mr. Mears takes over the positions from Robert Rosner, who has acted as the Interim President & CEO since June 2017. Mr. Rosner will return to the position of Chief Financial Officer, which he held prior to his appointment as Interim President & CEO, and has also been named Executive Vice President. Steven Cozine, the current CFO, has resigned that position and remains as the Company’s Corporate Secretary. Additionally, Alain Moreau M.Sc.A, B.Sc, P.Geo has joined Lucky as Vice President, Exploration.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Rosner and Mr. Cozine for their exemplary service and contribution over the past year, a period of significant corporate development activity. Their continued support through this transition and CEO search has positioned Lucky advantageously for its next phase of its growth and evolution.

Mr. Mears is a highly respected geologist, corporate officer and director who has sat on the Board of Directors of numerous publicly listed mining companies, including Nevada Star Corp., Azteca Gold Corp., Andover Mining Inc., East African Copper Corp., and Oregon Resources Corp. He also served as a Director of Norsemont Mining during the successful USD$540 Million takeover by Hudbay Mining, and led the corporate rescue effort of Marengo Mining as Interim COO, which resulted in an investment in excess of USD$100 Million.

Mr. Mears also acted as Chief Global Geologist & Senior Investment Manager from 2007 to 2017 for The Sentient Group, a private equity fund specializing in the natural resource sector. During this period he oversaw due diligence, audits, report creation and recommendations for the fund’s Natural Resource Investment portfolio valued at over USD$3 Billion…. (more)

