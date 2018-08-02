Klondike Silver - Update

Vancouver, August 2, 2018 - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V:KS) continues to be actively advancing the Silvana project so that the mine can be quickly put back into production. Several milestones have been achieved by the Company so that the 2018 exploration drifting and drilling program can commence along the Silver Mile section of the Main Lode.

The Company completed the required Annual Reclamation Report for BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources (EMPR), on March 31, 2018. This document included a summary of all work that has been completed by the Company, in the last 3 years.

The Company also submitted an application with the EMPR to amend the Silvana Mine Permit (M-65), on April 9th, 2018. This application will allow the Company to start new underground exploration drifting and drilling westward, along the 4625 West Lateral drift, into the Silver Mile section of the Main Lode. The 2018 proposed underground exploration program is based on the successful exploration techniques used by Silvana, over the past 45 years.

In preparation for this underground exploration work, the Company has completed required ground support rehabilitation work over the entire length of the Silvana 4625 Level. This work has been inspected and approved by Golder Associates (Golder) and the confirmation report has been sent to EMPR.

The Silvana mine crew has obtained all the necessary secondary permits (i.e. explosive magazines, underground mine rescue, miner certificates, etc.) and acquired all the necessary equipment and supplies to immediately start exploration drifting, once the approval from EMPR is obtained.

The Company is working towards undertaking the required 2018 Dam Safety Inspection and requirement for an Engineer on Record for the Tailings Management Facility (TMF), as required by EMPR. Golder has completed the draft of the 2018 Operations, Maintenance and Surveillance (OMS) manual and the draft Emergency Response Plan (ERP) for the TMF, also required by EMPR.

Klondike Silver has updated its Archaeological Chance Find manual at the request by EMPR, for future surface work on the property.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver's royalty-free SILVER LEAD ZINC land package (100 km2) is located in the historic SLOCAN MINING CAMP, southeast British Columbia. It is 138 km north of Teck's Trail BC Lead-Zinc smelter. Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty-eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy-three (173) past producing Silver Lead Zinc mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity, in history of the camp, to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under-explored Silver Lead Zinc camps, in Canada. For additional information please visit the company website www.klondikesilver.com.

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Makepeace, P.Eng., Senior Geologist - Environmental Engineer for Micon International Limited, who is an independent consultant to the Company and qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

