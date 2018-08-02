Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call for Q2 2018 Results & Energy Minerals Business Update

02.08.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 02, 2018 -- Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results and recent developments on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time).

Dial-in Numbers: +1 (800) 319-4610 (U.S. and Canada)
+1 (604) 638-5340 (International)
Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call

Hosting the call will be Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources, who will be joined by Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jones will present an overview of the Company’s business position and provide updates on its graphite, lithium and uranium businesses. Mr. Vigil will review the financial results.

The conference call and presentation will also be available via a live webcast through the Company’s website, www.WestwaterResources.net. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time and also by phone using the details below.

Replay Numbers: +1 (855) 669-9658 (U.S. and Canada)
+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)
Replay Access Code 2515

About Westwater Resources (WWR)

WWR is focused on developing energy-related materials. The Company’s battery materials projects include the Coosa Graphite Project and the associated Coosa Graphite Mine located across 41,900 (17,000 ha) acres in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company maintains lithium mineral properties in three prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah. WWR’s uranium projects are located in Texas and New Mexico. In Texas, the Company has two licensed and currently idled uranium processing facilities and approximately 11,000 acres (4,400 ha) of prospective in-situ recovery uranium projects. In New Mexico, the Company controls mineral rights encompassing approximately 188,700 acres (76,394 ha) in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt, which is one of the largest concentrations of sandstone-hosted uranium deposits in the world. Incorporated in 1977 as Uranium Resources, Inc., WWR also owns an extensive uranium information database of historic drill hole logs, assay certificates, maps and technical reports for the Western United States. For more information, visit www.WestwaterResources.net.

Westwater Resources Contact: Investor Relations Contact:
Christopher M. Jones, President & CEO Michael Porter
Phone: 303.531.0480 Porter, LeVay and Rose
Jeff Vigil, VP Finance & CFO Phone: 212.564.4700
Phone: 303.531.0481
Email: Info@WestwaterResources.net Email: Westwater@plrinvest.com

Westwater Resources Inc.

Bergbau
USA
www.westwaterresources.net


