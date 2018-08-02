Platinex Announces Officer and Director Appointments and Stock Option Grants

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (“Platinex” or the "Company") announces that Mr. Bruce Reilly and Mr. Mark Scarrow have resigned as officers and directors of the Company. President and CEO of Platinex, Walter Henry, stated “At this time I wish to thank Mark Scarrow and Bruce Reilly for their service to the Company, helping it through the initial stages in its cannabis investment strategy and stepping aside to allow management and board to evolve.”



The Company is pleased to announce in order to fill the vacancies created by the above noted resignations, the board of directors has appointed Tom Hussey, Robert H. Blake III, Robert Schwartz and Gary Galitsky to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Tom Hussey CA. CAP., a former director of Platinex, is returning to the board and will chair the audit committee.

Bob Blake has been an advisor to physicians, manager of health care operations, and a health care investor for more than thirty (30) years. In 2013 with the passage of new legislation and after months of research regarding the medicinal benefits off cannabinoids, Bob invested in the Oregon cannabis industry. His investments began with vertically integrated operations of a grow facility, an extraction processor, and a dispensary. His Oregon cannabis holdings now include multiple grow facilities and dispensaries, an extraction processor, and a wholesale operation.

Bob was raised in New York City where he graduated from The Collegiate School. He has a B.A. Economics degree from Brown University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Robert Schwartz is and has been a serial entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in manufacturing and global distribution as well as experience in financing micro-cap companies from inception/incubator stage to public markets. Mr. Schwartz is currently a director of Lineage Grow Company Ltd. (CSE - BUDD) and is also a director at Aura Health Corp. Mr. Schwartz has invested, consulted or operated in over 15 cannabis companies internationally.

Mr. Gary Galitsky is the President and a Director of Xanthic Biopharma Inc. (CSE: XTHC). Mr. Galitsky has been producing craft cannabis for designated use for 7 years and has extensive expertise in cannabis extraction techniques. Mr. Galitsky was one of the earliest applicants to receive a Canadian Marihuana Medical Access Regulations license for both personal and designated production. He has consulted for several licensed medical cannabis producers to develop both scaled plant production growth strategy as well as extraction and secondary processes.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Cindy Davis as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Since June 2008, Ms. Davis has provided accounting and financial reporting services for publicly listed companies, through Marrelli Support Services Inc. She is currently a director and audit committee chair for Outdoor Media Corporation; and CFO for each of Cobalt 27 Capital Corp., CHAR Technologies Ltd. and NSR Resources Inc. Ms. Davis is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree specializing in Accounting and Economics from the University of West Indies.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 3,200,000 stock options under its stock option plan to the newly appointed Directors. All of the options are exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share and have a term of 5 years.

The Company is also pleased to announce the filing on Sedar of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Shining Tree Property, Ontario prepared by Hrayr Agnerian, M.Sc. (Applied), P.Geo. The Shining Tree property comprises 130 contiguous mineral claims (876 claim units), covering approximately 14,016 ha, and is situated approximately 600 km (by road) north of Toronto, and 40 km south-southwest of the Town of Gowganda, in the Larder Lake Mining Division of Ontario.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex is currently focusing efforts on developing various strategies to capitalize on the lucrative growth of the cannabis sector in North America. At the same time Platinex has been focusing its mining business efforts in assembling a very large property in the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi greenstone Belt. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

