Imperial Reports Mount Polley Unionized Employees Accept New Collective Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Imperial Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports that unionized employees at the Mount Polley mine have voted 79% to accept a new three year contract with an effective date of January 1, 2018. Employees are currently being recalled to work to reestablish normal operations.

The collective agreement with USW Local 1-2017 had terminated on December 31, 2017. After efforts to renew the collective agreement through mediation proved unsuccessful, unionized employees initiated strike action on May 23 following a lock out by the Company.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns the Red Chris, Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 50% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

