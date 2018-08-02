HAWKEYE Selects Project Manager for Exploration on Its Golden Triangle Properties

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the “Company” or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce that it has contracted with C.J. Greig and Associates Ltd. (hereinafter “CGA”) to Plan, Manage, and Execute its 2018 first phase work programs over the McBride, Todagin and Boomerang Projects, which are strategically located in BC’s renowned Golden Triangle. CGA will work closely with HAWKEYE’s Geology Team to coordinate the work programs, consisting of geological mapping, silt, soil and rock sampling and a potential drill program on prioritized targets to follow in October.

CGA has over twenty-five years of knowledge and experience operating and managing programs for junior and senior companies in BC Golden Triangle and elsewhere in the Canadian Cordillera, with significant contributions to major discoveries in the region. The principals for CGA on Hawkeye’s programs are Mr. Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P.Geo. and Mr. Charlie Greig, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. Mitchell is HAWKEYE’s designated Qualified Person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Mr. Mitchell is an exploration geologist with nearly 10 years of experience focused in grass roots exploration. Prior to joining CGA, much of his experience involves sampling, mapping, and managing drill programs with Archer, Cathro and Associates Ltd. in the Yukon and northern British Columbia. He is currently the Project Manager at SSR Mining’s SIB property within the Golden Triangle, where 9,334 metres of diamond drilling was completed in 2017.

Mr. Mitchell states: “I am very excited to be involved with HAWKEYE. They are a professional company who are focused on discovery. We feel that their Golden Triangle properties have significant potential, with Todagin and McBride situated in the same district as the Red Chris mine, and Boomerang located northwest of the Schaft Creek deposit.”

Mr. Charlie Greig, who will act as an advisor to Hawkeye, has mapped, or worked on, a number of projects which have subsequently become producers, including Brucejack Lake in The BC Golden Triangle (Pretium), La India in Mexico (Grayd–Agnico Eagle), Wolverine in Yukon (Atna-Westmin, Yukon Zinc), Alamo Dorado in Mexico (Corner Bay-Pan American Silver), and Bisha in Eritrea (Nevsun). He has also worked on a number of advanced exploration projects including: Asmara (Sunridge Gold), Casino (Western Copper and Gold), and within The BC Golden Triangle, Red Mountain (Lac Minerals, Seabridge) and Silbak Premier-Big Missouri (Westmin, Ascot Resources). One of Charlie’s recent exploration successes in The BC Golden Triangle is GT Gold’s Saddle South discovery.

Mr. Greg Neeld, President & CEO of HAWKEYE states: “I’m pleased that CGA has agreed to work with HAWKEYE to move its McBride, Todagin and Boomerang Projects forward. With their experience and knowledge in the Golden Triangle and elsewhere, I’m confident we are maximizing our chances for discovery and an increase in shareholder value.”

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s precious and base metals properties are situated within prospective areas on Vancouver Island, BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC. HAWKEYE’s corporate mandate is to foster strong asset growth and to increase shareholder value through the acquisition and development of low-cost, high-potential properties. Hawkeye aims to accomplish this in an environmentally responsible manner while benefitting local communities and economies.

