Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Conversion of Director Options

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Managing Director Shane Sikora and Non-executive Directors Matthew Banks and Michael Smith have provided the Company with option exercise notices for a portion of their unlisted options held.The option exercise notices were received on Friday 27 July 2018, for a total of $110,000. The options were exercised at $0.08, which was a 26.9% premium to the closing price of Rumble's shares the day before the option exercise notices were received.Shane Sikora, Managing Director of Rumble said "I am delighted to be able to exercise some options and to have the support of fellow board members in providing the Company further working capital, as Rumble enters an exciting phase of exploration.I believe this makes a strong statement to the market of our belief in the Company's clear business strategy, our current projects and the blue-sky potential of the Company".Please refer enclosed Appendix 3B (see link below).To view Appendix 3B, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/B9I63F28





