Squire Posts Listing Statement for Change of Business

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE: SQR) Further to the Company’s news releases dated July 5, 2018 and August 1, 2018, the Company has now posted its Form 2A Listing Statement dated July 31, 2018 (the “Listing Statement”) with respect to its previously announced change of business (the “Change of Business”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange’s website at https://thecse.com/. A copy of the Listing Statement has also been filed and is available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has approved the Change of Business for listing, subject to completion of outstanding CSE application documentation and payment of additional listing fees. The Change of Business remains subject to shareholder approval which the Company is currently seeking by way of written consent resolution.

Upon receipt of shareholder approval, the Company expects to close its previously announced $25,500,000 change of business financing (the “Financing”) shortly thereafter.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Change of Business and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information contact:

Simon Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 929 - 0900

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Change of Business, the Financing and the proposed timing for completion thereof. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, risks related to chip and rig design, development and manufacturing, technological change, obsolescence and the marketability of any chips or rigs developed by the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully complete the Change of Business and Financing or design and develop of a commercially viable ASIC chip or mining rig as contemplated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES AND THE COMPANY IS NOT SOLICITING AN OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.