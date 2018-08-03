Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) (the "Company" or "Pivit") announces it has granted Incentive Stock Options to purchase 600,000 common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable for a period of up to two years at a price of $0.12 per share, which price is the last closing price of the Company's shares prior to this announcement.

About Pivit

Pivit is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral properties for the benefit of its stakeholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Pivit Exploration Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire