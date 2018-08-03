Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) (the "Company" or "Pivit") announces it has granted Incentive Stock Options to purchase 600,000 common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable for a period of up to two years at a price of $0.12 per share, which price is the last closing price of the Company's shares prior to this announcement.
About Pivit
Pivit is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral properties for the benefit of its stakeholders.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
