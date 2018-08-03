Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Grant of Stock Options

06:10 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) (the "Company" or "Pivit") announces it has granted Incentive Stock Options to purchase 600,000 common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.  Each Option is exercisable for a period of up to two years at a price of $0.12 per share, which price is the last closing price of the Company's shares prior to this announcement. 

About Pivit

Pivit is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral properties for the benefit of its stakeholders. 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE:PIVT)

