Colibri Resource Corporation Announces Debt Financing

DIEPPE, NB, Aug. 3, 2018 /CNW/ - (CBI: TSX-V) - Colibri Resource Corp. ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it negotiated an agreement with two shareholders to provide debt financing in an amount up to CAD $400,000.

The debt financing which will be in the form of non-interest bearing loans with no fixed terms of repayment, will be secured by the shares of the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries and three mineral exploration properties located in Sonora, Mexico. The Company will issue a general security agreement to the lending shareholders. The financing transaction is a related party transaction and is subject to regulatory approval.

Funds will be used for further work on the Company's Pilar project and for general corporate purposes.

"This funding is a viable alternative to raising equity in the current capital markets and will enable Colibri to continue our goal of expanding and further confirming our resources: stated Ronald J. Goguen, President of Colibri.

About Colibri Resource Corporation:

Colibri is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V(CBI) focused on acquiring and exploring properties in Mexico.

