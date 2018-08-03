Equinox Gold Announces Symbol Change on OTC Markets in the USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2018 -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) (“Equinox Gold” or “the Company”) announces that its trading symbol for the common shares on the OTC Markets in the United States has been changed to “EQXFF” as a result of the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement with Solaris Copper Inc.



The OTC Markets trading symbol for the Company’s warrants, “EQXWF”, has not changed and Equinox Gold’s common shares and warrants continue to trade under the symbols “EQX” and “EQX.WT”, respectively, on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Equinox Gold Contacts

Christian Milau, CEO

Rhylin Bailie, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 604-558-0560

Email: ir@equinoxgold.com

