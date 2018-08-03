Equinox Gold Announces Symbol Change on OTC Markets in the USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2018 -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) (“Equinox Gold” or “the Company”) announces that its trading symbol for the common shares on the OTC Markets in the United States has been changed to “EQXFF” as a result of the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement with Solaris Copper Inc.
The OTC Markets trading symbol for the Company’s warrants, “EQXWF”, has not changed and Equinox Gold’s common shares and warrants continue to trade under the symbols “EQX” and “EQX.WT”, respectively, on the TSX Venture Exchange.
On behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.
“Christian Milau”
CEO & Director
Equinox Gold Contacts
Christian Milau, CEO Rhylin Bailie, Vice President Investor Relations Tel: +1 604-558-0560 Email: ir@equinoxgold.com
Cautionary Notes
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!