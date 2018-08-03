Captor Will Resume Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on August 8, 2018 as Shareholders Approve Change of Business to Cannabis

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2018 -- Captor Capital Corp. (“Captor” or the “Company”) (CSE:CPTR; USOTC:NWURF FRANKFURT:NMV) announced that at today’s annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”), shareholders overwhelmingly approved a change of business of Captor from an investment and merchant banking company to a company solely focused on the ownership and investment in cannabis assets. Captor today filed its Listing Statement with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) in respect of the change of business and trading of Captor’s shares on the CSE will resume on August 8, 2018.



Captor also announced today that John Zorbas has been appointed Chief Executive Officer following Henry Kloepper’s resignation. Mr. Kloepper will continue to work with Captor as a director and Captor extends its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Kloepper for his work as CEO and looks forward to continuing to work with him.

At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected John Zorbas, Henry Kloepper, Kyle Appleby and Alex Dementev as directors of Captor. MNP, LLP were re-appointed as auditors for Captor and shareholders ratified and confirmed Captor’s 10% rolling stock option plan.

Captor’s audited annual financial statements and MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2018 have been released and they can be found at Captor’s profile on www.sedar.com

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian investment firm focused on the cannabis sector listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis investments including two wholly owned branded MedMen dispensaries – the world famous West Hollywood location that was featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the and the showpiece Orange County dispensary in Santa Ana. Captor Capital is currently looking at additional revenue generating investments in the cannabis space and will be updating the market in due course.

