Ximen Mining Corp Appoints Mineit as Technical Advisor

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX-V: XIM, “Ximen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mineit Consulting Inc. as a technical advisor for its Brett Gold Project near Vernon British Columbia. Mineit is a global mining consultant and provides services to the mining industry at all stages of project development from exploration and resource evaluation through scoping, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, financing, permitting, construction, operation, closure and rehabilitation. Mineit advises major mining companies, mid-caps, junior mining and exploration companies, financial institutions, governments, law firms, and individual investors on the technical and commercial aspects of mineral property development. Mineit has extensive experience in base and precious metals in major mining areas of the world. Professional staff includes Senior Geologists, Mining Engineers, Metallurgists, and Geotechnical Engineers.

Ximen also announces the resignation of Shervin Teymouri as a director of the company. The company would like to thank Mr. Teymouri for his time, services, and for the valuable contributions he made during his tenure. Mr. Teymouri (M.Eng, P.Eng) will continue to act as a consultant and technical advisor to the Company through his role as President of Minet Consulting Inc.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A1W2EG

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Christopher R. Anderson”

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Ximen Mining Corp. 604 488-3900

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp. 888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Ximen Mining Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire