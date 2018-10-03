Titan Mining Reports Contractor Fatality

VANCOUVER, Oct. 02, 2018 - Titan Mining Corp. (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) regrets to announce that a fatality occurred this afternoon involving an employee of a contractor, who was working at the Empire State Mine (“ESM”) in New York State.



Titan has notified the appropriate authorities and is working in collaboration with them and the contractor to determine the cause of the accident. All mining activities have been suspended and crews are being informed of the accident.

Senior management is on site and would like to express condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. The Company is working with the contractor to ensure that the worker’s family receives grief counselling. This is also being offered to all employees and contractors on site.

ESM is committed to meeting all regulatory safety requirements and places a strong emphasis on ensuring its employees and contractors work in safe environments.

Donald Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We deeply regret this loss and our thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Titan is devoting available resources to help fully investigate the cause of the accident. The health and safety of everyone at site is our highest priority.”

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York State. ESM is a group of zinc mines which started production in the early 1900s. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. The company’s shares are listed under the symbol "TI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

