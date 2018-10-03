B2Gold Corp. Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed

VANCOUVER, Oct. 02, 2018 - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, as planned, the Company has repaid in full its $259 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior subordinated notes (the “Notes”) (plus accrued interest) which matured on October 1, 2018. The Notes were issued by B2Gold in August 2013 pursuant to a note purchase agreement and an indenture, each dated as of August 23, 2013. The repayment of all outstanding principal and accrued interest under the Notes amounted to approximately $263 million, which B2Gold funded using existing cash on hand and a portion of its $500 million revolving credit facility (the “RCF”). Upon completion of repayment of the Notes, the Company had an outstanding balance of $400 million under the RCF, and a remaining undrawn capacity of $100 million. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Repayment of the convertible notes reflects the ongoing second phase of B2Gold’s strategy to fund construction of the Fekola Mine (“Fekola”) in Mali without using equity financing. The Company funded construction of Fekola using a combination of operating cashflows from existing mines, debt facilities and prepaid gold contract sales. Following the successful achievement of commercial production at Fekola in late 2017, the Company has been reducing its total debt outstanding throughout the course of 2018. The Company started 2018 with total debt outstanding of approximately $700 million (comprised of the drawn portion of the RCF, convertible notes and equipment loans and leases). The Company expects to have reduced its total debt outstanding to approximately $500 million by December 31, 2018, a reduction of $200 million for the year. The company plans to continue to reduce debt in 2019.

For additional information relating to the Notes and the RCF, please see B2Gold’s press releases dated August 23, 2013 and July 18, 2017, respectively, as well as B2Gold’s Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2018 for the year ended December 31, 2017.

B2Gold Announces Appointment of Dana Rogers as Vice President, Finance

B2Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dana Rogers as Vice President, Finance effective October 1, 2018.

Ms. Rogers joined B2Gold in January 2014 as Corporate Controller and was promoted to Director of Finance in 2017. Prior to joining the Company Ms. Rogers worked for several other public mining companies. She started her career as an Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Over her 15-year career she has worked in audit, finance and treasury for companies in Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, in addition to the countries where B2Gold currently has operations.

Ms. Rogers holds a Bachelor of Commerce (with Honours) from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Accountant and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

“We are very pleased to appoint Dana as Vice President of Finance,” commented Clive Johnson, President & CEO of B2Gold. “With her understanding of the mining industry and impressive experience in financial reporting and complex accounting transactions, Dana will continue her growth as an important member of the B2Gold family.”

Upcoming News Releases

Throughout the remainder of 2018 B2Gold plans to make several important announcements including:

The results of an expansion study for El Limon Mine based on a positive initial open-pit Inferred Mineral Resource at the Central zone located near the El Limon mill facility (see press release dated 02/23/18)

Third quarter and year-to-date production and revenue results

A new mineral resource for the Fekola Mine deposit based on a successful drill program which has extended and infilled the mineral resources immediately north of the Fekola reserve pit boundary (Fekola North Extension – see press release dated 06/28/18)

Third quarter and year-to date earnings in early November 2018

B2Gold is also conducting engineering and technical studies to ascertain the potential of expanding the Fekola Mine and mill. Internal results of the expansion study will be available by the end of 2018 followed by a public announcement expected in the first quarter of 2019.

About B2Gold Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, B2Gold Corp. is the world’s new senior gold producer. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has five operating gold mines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Colombia and Finland. With the first full year of production from the large, new Fekola Mine, B2Gold is achieving transformational growth in 2018. Consolidated gold production is forecast to be between 920,000 and 960,000 ounces, representing an increase in annual consolidated gold production of approximately 300,000 ounces in 2018 versus 2017. Based on current assumptions, in 2018, consolidated cash operating costs are projected to be between $505 and $550 per ounce, and consolidated all-in sustaining costs are projected to be between $780 and $830 per ounce.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

“Clive T. Johnson”

President & Chief Executive Officer

Production guidance presented in this news release reflects the total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% basis.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with: the volatility of metal prices; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; environmental regulations; operations in foreign and developing countries; regulatory, political and country risks; and other factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's filings with securities regulators.

B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including "cash operating costs" and "all-in sustaining costs" (or "AISC"). Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies.