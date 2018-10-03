Advantage Lithium Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Project Manager

BRISBANE, Oct. 3, 2018 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Advantage Lithium Corp. ("Advantage Lithium") (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) has appointed a full-time Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and locally based Project Manager for the Cauchari JV project. Advantage Lithium hold 75% of the Cauchari JV. Orocobre owns 33.5% of Advantage Lithium's issued capital and 25% directly in the joint venture.

The appointment of a CFO and locally based Project Manager are key to Advantage Lithium achieving Cauchari JV project milestones as they move into the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and project execution phases.

Lindsay Murray, a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 14 years of diversified experience has been appointed CFO. She brings leadership in strategic planning and budgeting, finance and financial analysis, accounting processes and internal controls. Most recently Lindsay was Director, Finance of Alterra Power Corp. a global renewable energy company and previous to this she was a manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Daniel Galastro, a Chemical Engineer with 15 years industry experience has been appointed Project Manager. For the last 8 years Daniel has been associated with process development and project management of various lithium projects in Jujuy and Salta, Argentina. Most recently he delivered a Ni 43 101 compliant DFS for a 25 ktpa lithium plant and was responsible for both commissioning and operating a large scale in-situ demonstration lithium plant.

