Superior Gold Inc. Provides Denver Gold Forum Presentation Video">

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2018 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) is pleased to invite investors to view a video of the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer, Chris Bradbrook, presenting at the 2018 Denver Gold Forum in Colorado Springs, Colorado on September 25.
The video can be found on the Company's website at: https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations/2018/
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.
