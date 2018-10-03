Zenyatta Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2018) - Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) ("Zenyatta" or the "Company"), announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing to raise a minimum of $1.0 million (the "Offering") subject to regulatory approval. The Offering will consist of the sale of Units priced at $0.45 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one Common Share and one-half of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.60 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All Warrants issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to an acceleration clause. If the Company's share price trades at or above $1.00 per share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days during the exercise period, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 calendar days from the date on which express written notice is given by the Company to the Warrant holder.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund ongoing work on the Albany Graphite Project including environmental studies and metallurgical process development to collect data for an updated PEA as well as for general corporate purposes.



About Zenyatta

Zenyatta's Albany Graphite Project hosts a large and unique deposit of highly crystalline graphite. Independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have demonstrated that Zenyatta's Albany Graphite/Naturally PureTM easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of simple mechanical and chemical methods. The deposit is located in Northern Ontario, just 30km north of the Trans-Canada Highway, near the communities of Constance Lake First Nation and Hearst. Important nearby infrastructure includes hydro-power, natural gas pipeline, a rail line 50 km away, and an all-weather road just 10 km from the deposit.

For more information on Zenyatta Ventures Ltd., please visit our website at www.zenyatta.ca. A copy of this press release and all material documents with respect of the Company are available on Zenyatta's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

