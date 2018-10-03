Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Provides Update on Gold Project Development, Competitive Advantage and Growth Drivers in New SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, October 3, 2018 - StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published a SNNLive Video Interview with Bruce McLeod, President and CEO of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX: SBB) (OTC PINK: SGSVF), an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world's newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada, according to the company's website (see here: www.sabinagoldsilver.com). The video interview was recorded on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at the Sprott Natural Resources Symposium in Vancouver, BC.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Sabina Gold & Silver – Gold Exploration Company Provides Gold Project Development Update, Competitive Advantage and Growth Drivers

About Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed with approximately C$62.4 million in cash and equivalents (Q2, 2018) and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world's newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see "Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada" dated October 28, 2015) (the "Study"). At a US$1,150 gold price and a 0.80 (US$:C$) exchange rate, the Study delivers a potential after tax internal rate of return of approximately 24.2% with an initial CAPEX of $415 million.

The Project received its final Project Certificate on December 19, 2017. The Project is now in the final regulatory and licensing phase.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore's Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River's silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

For more information about Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., please visit: www.sabinagoldsilver.com

StockNewsNow.com

info@stocknewsnow.com

SOURCE: StockNewsNow.com



