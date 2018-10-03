Harte Gold Announces Successful Sugar Zone Mine Plant Commissioning And Start Up

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2018 - HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to announce grid power to site, the mill has been energized, the Company has started processing ore from its surface stockpile and ore sill development has resumed underground. Commissioning of the mill complex and surface infrastructure is going very well and will be substantially complete within the next week.



Longitudinal Projection





Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Harte Gold, commented, “This is a significant accomplishment and successful conclusion to an accelerated timeline that saw construction started 14 months ago and completed with no lost time accidents. The Company is very excited to announce to shareholders they can now look forward to the first gold pour within the next two weeks.”

Exploration Update

To-date, Harte Gold has completed 90,400 metres of drilling in its 2018 drill program. Key intersections are summarized below:

Underground drilling has returned additional high grade intersections at the Upper Zone area of the Sugar Zone. Hole S095-18-005 returned 37.38 g/t over 1.97 metres, which will improve modelled grade and provides a near-surface block of high grade mineralization for initial mine production.





Sugar Zone Inferred to Indicated drilling continues to return high grade intersections that are expected to improve overall modelled grade. Hole SZ-18-254 returned 30.95 g/t over 1.32 metres.





Middle Zone Inferred to Indicated drilling continues to show positive widths and grades. Hole WZ-18-202W returned 35.59 g/t over 2.58 metres.





Wolf Zone drilling has expanded the mineralized envelope further down dip. Hole WZ-18-179W5 returned 5.12 g/t over 2.25 metres and hole WZ-18-175 returned 5.64 g/t over 10.60 metres, including 63.90 g/t over 0.70 metres. The Company is targeting an Initial Inferred Resources estimate at the Wolf Zone for its next Mineral Resource Estimate update in Q1 2019.





Drill permits have been received for the Eagle and Highway zones. The Company has mobilized a drill rig to further test both zones. Results will be provided as they become available.

Drill results are summarized in the following tables:

Sugar Zone Drilling

Hole # Area From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) S095-18-005 Upper Zone 39.88 41.85 37.38 1.97 SZ-18-253 Upper Zone 757.26 760.36 6.91 3.10 SZ-18-254 Below Indicated Outline 652.77 654.09 30.95 1.32

Middle Zone Drilling

Hole # Area From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) WZ-18-135 Middle Zone 485.68 489.48 5.14 3.80 WZ-18-144 Middle Zone - Upper Zone 182.13 183.59 6.42 1.46 WZ-18-144 Middle Zone 188.00 189.30 26.46 1.30 WZ-18-190 Middle Zone 212.90 214.35 18.61 1.45





WZ-18-201 Middle Zone 485.21 487.14 10.70 1.93 WZ-18-202W Middle Zone 956.42 959.00 35.59 2.58

Wolf Zone Drilling

Hole # Area From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) WZ-18-150W Wolf Zone 736.26 738.22 4.58 1.96 WZ-18-175 Wolf Zone 529.20 539.80 5.64 10.60 including Wolf Zone 539.10 539.80 63.90 0.70 WZ-18-179W5 Wolf Zone 1,045.00 1,047.25 5.12 2.25

Core intersection lengths in the tables above approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples >10 g/t

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27ef5421-d697-4736-bf50-354840561c90

Official Mine Opening Ceremony

The Company is also pleased to announce the Official Mine Opening Ceremony is scheduled for October 24, 2018. All shareholders and friends of the Company are welcome to attend the ceremony.

For those planning to attend, please email Shawn Howarth, VP Corporate Development, at sh@hartegold.com, by October 12, 2018, to be added to a registered list. Further details and a schedule of events will be provided as they become available for those planning to attend.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold is focused on production at its 100% owned Sugar Zone Mine where it has completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample, mined 30,000 tonnes under a Phase I Commercial Production Permit, permitted and built an 800 TPD processing plant. Harte Gold received operational permits to start full commercial production in September 2018. The Sugar Zone Mine is located 80 kilometres east of the Hemlo Gold Camp in Ontario. Using a 3 g/t Au cut-off, the Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 15, 2018 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,607,000 tonnes grading 8.52 g/t for 714,200 ounces contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 3,590,000 tonnes, grading 6.59 g/t for 760,800 ounces contained gold.

QA/QC Statement

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Actlabs Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the Company’s core facilities in White River, ON, for future verification. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. Robert Kusins, P. Geo., Harte Gold’s Senior Mineral Resource geologist, is the Company’s Qualified Person and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

