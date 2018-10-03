TMAC Resources Completes Previously Announced Public Equity Offering and Concurrent Private Placement for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of C$90 Million

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX:TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) announces today that it has closed its previously announced offering (the “Public Offering”) of common shares and flow-through common shares with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) led by BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets. The Public Offering consisted of 2,024,000 common shares at a price of C$4.25 per common share for gross proceeds of C$8,602,000, 1,565,200 charitable flow-through common shares at a price of C$5.75 per charitable flow-through common share for gross proceeds of C$8,999,900, and 1,225,000 traditional flow-through common shares at a price of C$4.90 per traditional flow-through common share for gross proceeds of C$6,002,500, for aggregate gross proceeds from the Public Offering of C$23,604,400.

Concurrent with the Public Offering, the Company completed the previously announced private placement (the “Private Placement”) with certain limited partners (or certain affiliates thereof) of Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. and its affiliated investment funds (the “RCF LPs”), Newmont Mining Corp. and funds and accounts under management by investment subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc at a price of C$4.25 (being the price per common share under the Public Offering), pursuant to which they acquired in aggregate approximately C$66.4 million of common shares, which consists of 6,696,800 common shares (C$28.5 million), 5,860,833 common shares (C$24.9 million), and 3,065,617 common shares (C$13.0 million), respectively. On closing, RCF VI CAF LLC (“Resource Capital”) entered into a voting agreement with respect to the common shares purchased by the RCF LPs that provides voting control over such shares to Resource Capital.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Public Offering and the Private Placement as follows: C$57 million for debt repayment, C$15 million for exploration and C$16 million for capital expenditures. The capital expenditures are planned to consist of C$8 million for processing plant improvements, C$6 million for underground equipment and C$2 million for materials to construct a fifth diesel tank at Roberts Bay.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the flow?through common shares will be used for expenditures which qualify as Canadian exploration expenses (“CEE”) (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), including diamond drilling on the Company's Madrid and Boston deposits, as well as diamond drilling and exploration activities regionally to continue to advance TMAC’s understanding of the Hope Bay region for longer range strategic exploration targeting purposes. The Company will renounce such CEE with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2018.

