Midnight Sun Appoints Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, October 3, 2018 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the ''Company'' or ''Midnight Sun'') (TSX-V: MMA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wayne Moorhouse as Chief Operating Officer (''COO'') with immediate effect. In the newly created COO position, he will be responsible for the efficient advancement of the Solwezi copper-cobalt property located in Zambia through the design, implementation and oversight of the Company's business operations.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Moorhouse has held senior management positions with several mining and civil construction companies. He has a proven track record at an operating level with experience covering all stages of a project's life, from grass roots exploration through feasibility and engineering studies, strategic planning, construction, mine expansion and operations.

From 2012 to September 2013, Mr. Moorhouse held the position of CFO for Roxgold Inc. where he managed projects in support of a large-scale exploration program and preliminary economic assessment. From 2003 to 2011, Mr. Moorhouse held senior management positions with Silvermex Resources Inc., including President of La Guitarra Compania Minera, where he oversaw strategic growth initiatives at the La Guitarra Mine including large scale exploration program, a mine expansion feasibility study, mill updates, and mine reopening and expansion. Prior to Silvermex Mr. Moorhouse project managed several large civil construction projects in Western Canada.

Since June of 2012, Mr. Moorhouse has served as Midnight Sun's CFO while working on other exploration and mining projects outside the Company. Because of the additional COO responsibilities added to his continuing CFO duties, Mr. Moorhouse has resigned from other outside positions to focus on Midnight Sun and the Solwezi project.

EXPLORATION UPDATE

Midnight Sun is awaiting the results and initial interpretation of the Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and final results from its Phase 1 drilling program. Material results will be publicly disclosed when they are received.

ABOUT MIDNIGHT SUN MINING

Midnight Sun has earned a 60% interest in the Solwezi Licences with the potential to acquire the remaining 40% through unmatched property expenditures. The Solwezi Licences are comprised of two individual exploration licences totalling 506 square kilometres, situated in the North-Western Province of Zambia, adjacent to First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine; Africa's largest copper mining complex, on the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt.

Led by experienced directors and talented management, Midnight Sun aims to further explore the impressive mineralization and anomalies that have been discovered on the Solwezi Licences.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMA.

Please also refer to the Company's previous news releases as well as the Company's presentation on its website at: www.midnightsunmining.com.

