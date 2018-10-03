Gitennes' Sampling on Maroon Project returns up to 50 g/t gold, 11.5% zinc and 13.9% lead

Vancouver, October 3, 2018 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. (TSXV - GIT) announces results from its reconnaissance sampling on its high grade Maroon gold property located 35 km north of Terrace, British Columbia. Gitennes' sampling focused on the area around historical workings on the Bear Vein and includes samples from the Upper and Lower adits.

Sample Results

Area Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (%) Lead (%) Zinc (%) Lower Adit - Bear Vein (1) 50.4 183 0.42% 9.03% 2.01% 25.4 105 0.18% 4.74% 1.48% 17.15 120 0.55% 5.41% 4.31% Upper Adit - Bear Vein (1) 35.3 245 0.66% 13.85% 3.90% 2.75 64.5 0.01% 2.72% 0.10% 1.23 4.7 0.05% 0.21% 0.08% Subcrop above Bear Vein Adits (1) 6.67 38.9 0.11% 1.51% 11.45% 7.78 70.1 0.05% 3.62% 10.00% Bear Vein Dump Material (2) 104.5 277 0.07% 14.55% 10.90% 24.9 96 0.06% 3.90% 2.51%

(1)Grab samples from in-situ vein material or subcrop (2)Samples from dump/hand sorted material from Bear Vein

The Maroon Property is strategically located in an active exploration area at the southern end of the Golden Triangle and is bordered by Goliath Gold's Lucky Strike Property (Map 1).

The Bear Vein, from which production was historically reported, was observed in several trenches and two adits. The samples reported in the table above were grab samples taken from the entrance to the lower and upper adits on the Bear Vein as well as well as subcrop above the Bear Vein adit. The Bear Vein as sampled consisted of polymetallic quartz-sulfide veins and occurred at or near the contact between units of mudstone and conglomerate. Within the vein, near massive to disseminated sulphide minerals include pyrrhotite, pyrite, galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite and minor tetrahedrite.

The Maroon property has the potential to host a more extensive precious metal-rich base metal vein system that could be emplaced along a thrust plane demarked by the contact between the prominent pebble and cobble conglomerate and the fine grained siliciclastics. The conglomerate unit forms a prominent ridge that is traceable for at least two kilometres on Gitennes property and the contact between the conglomerate and the siliciclastics provides a good vector to target further exploration for the Bear Vein.

Highlights of the Maroon Property:

- Structural corridor containing multiple, sediment-hosted high-grade polymetallic quartz-sulfide veins (Au-Ag-Cu-Zn-Pb)

- Exposed veins are greater than one metre wide and have been traced along the surface for up to 1,800 metres; and remain open to the northeast, southwest and at depth.

- Selected historical diamond drill results*: - 0.63 metres grading 26.1 g/t gold, 32.6 g/t silver, 2.97% zinc and 1.62% lead; - 0.30 metres grading 18.9 g/t gold, 117 g/t silver, 3.89% zinc and 6.20% lead; - 0.43 metres grading 5.9 g/t gold, 56.1 g/t silver, 8.6% zinc and 3.00% lead



- Upside - only eight drill holes totaling 789 metres from four set-ups, length from 45 - 192 metres with average length of 98 metres have been drilled to date. - Drilling focused only on area of old adits; - Three of four drill pads only over 150 metre strike length - Six drill holes encountered vein, two holes not drilled deep enough - No comprehensive geochemical or geophysical surveys have been completed and property-wide geological mapping is warranted. - Claims in good standing until September, 2020



* Readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has not yet completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

The Company is currently reviewing all historical data as well as results from its reconnaissance program to determine the next phase of work at Maroon. A priority will be given to looking at the structural elements of the Property to select diamond drill targets.

Samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001: 2015 certified lab. Samples were prepared by crushing the entire sample to 75% passing 2mm, riffle splitting 250g and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was analyzed using a 30 gram fire assay/AAS and the 36 element analysis was done by ICP-AES/ICP-MS. Gold was analyzed by gravimetric methods when grade exceeded 10 g/t and copper, lead and zinc were analyzed by MES-OG46 for grades exceeding one percent.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by J. Rensby (P.Geo.), technical advisor to the Company, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing gold properties. The Company currently has two high grade gold exploration properties, Snowbird and Maroon, both in British Columbia and a 1% Net Smelter Returns royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru.

